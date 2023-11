Six Flags and Dorney Park's parent company, Cedar Fair, are merging in a deal valued at about $8 billion.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six Flags and Dorney Park's parent company, Cedar Fair, are merging in a deal valued at about $8 billion.

With the deal, the theme park operators are valued nearly equally.

The combined company will continue to use the Six Flags name and operate a portfolio of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and 9 resort properties across North America.