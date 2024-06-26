Flags honoring veterans in Camden County ripped, burned ahead of July 4

AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in a South Jersey community after an American flag display was vandalized.

The display, called Flags for Heroes, was created by the Audubon Haddon Township Oaklyn Rotary Club during the pandemic.

"When we started, it was really just to help with getting heroes that are out there -- like nurses on the frontlines -- the presence that they deserve," said Joe Miller, president-elect of the Rotary Club.

When the pandemic ended, Miller said the club decided the tradition would continue. The focus has now shifted to honoring veterans in the Audubon area.

Many of the 100 American flags that fill the patch of land off Kings Highway bear the name of a local veteran.

Miller said the display, which runs from Memorial Day to July 4th, is made possible by donors.

"For the most part, everyone loves it," Miller said. "Obviously, there are a few individuals who did not."

Miller said late Monday, several people destroyed five flags that were part of the display. He said several of the flags were burned, while others were ripped from their posts.

According to Miller, police don't believe this act of vandalism was politically motivated, but that it could have been juveniles messing around on a nice summer night.

"They just don't have any respect for it. That's how it is," Miller said. "They need to know the sacrifice these men and women made."

Miller said there are plans to replace the flags that were burned and taken, and he said community members have already reached out and offered to help.

Despite what happened, Miller said there are no plans to end this tradition.

"We're going to keep honoring the veterans, the heroes of all sorts," he told Action News. "This is one tradition that's going to stay in the books."