Vandals shred several Pride flags across Evesham Township, NJ

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County are investigating after vandals shredded several Pride banners that were hanging from light poles in Evesham Township.

"I've been working to get these flags for five years now, and they finally go up and then this happens," said Patricia Hansen, a township council member.

She held up a tattered Pride flag that said 'Love is love' that she recovered near Maple Avenue and East Main Street after the weekend incident.

"It was cut from the top here and ripped down here, and this was pulled down so it was just hanging," she said.

Officials said three to four banners were slashed and removed. They have all since been replaced by American Flags with the words 'Welcome to Evesham' ahead of the 4th of July parade.

The tattered remains of the Pride flags are now evidence of a crime.

"They will find who did this. It's just a matter of time," Hansen said.

The township council put out a statement condemning the vandalism, saying the banners symbolized a "commitment to creating a community where people feel safe, respected, and valued."

They also called the vandals cowards.

"It breaks my heart to see this. This isn't our town, this is not Evesham," said Hansen.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.