'The Flowers Still Grow' free carnival honors the late children of a Penllyn mother

In memory of five children that lost their lives in a fire, this community is showing that "The Flowers Still Grow."

PENLYNN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three decades ago, this Montgomery County mother lost five children in a fire.

In the years following, community members came together to put on a festival in their honor.

"I'm the mother of the children who passed in a fire 31 years ago. And since then we have decided to call this our give back day in memory of them," said Renee Sherman.

"I think it's great for families who can't take their family anywhere and enjoy the day in a safe environment," she continued.

Today was the 11th annual event, which was held completely free to all attendees.

"I am so proud of her for what she is doing in her own life and for what she is doing for this community. We lost five children, but God gave us back a whole community. We're blessed and we're very thankful," said Renee's mother, Sharon Lee.

