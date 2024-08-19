Flyers frustrated trying to get home through Philadelphia airport amid weather delays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Frustrations are growing at Philadelphia International Airport after Sunday night's storms left travelers stuck.

Many people are upset they are missing work, and they aren't sure when they're going to get home.

"We're not from here," said McKinley McBride, from Houston, Texas. "We're just in transfer. We're moving through trying to get home."

Many had to sleep on the floor at Philadelphia International Airport as they were stuck with a delayed or canceled flight and nowhere to go.

"We tried to get a hotel last night. Every hotel here was completely booked up because the line was literally from that door all the way back up. It was just chaos," said McBride.

Action News also met Max Mastine, who says he won't be able to catch a flight until Tuesday. Until then, he says he'll have to pay for a hotel out of pocket, as he awaits to get home to Salt Lake City, Utah.

"They said the next flight won't be till Tuesday, so I got to miss another day of work," Mastine said.

Passengers are fed up, waiting in long lines with no answers. Some say they aren't sure when they're going to get home.

While some people are within driving distance of their destinations, car rental places have been closed at the hours they were looking to rent a car.

"We flew back from Las Vegas. This is our layover spot and we got in at about 6:00. Canceled, canceled, canceled -- first thing, she is a diabetic and her medicine is in a checked bag," said Nick Lippa, of Buffalo, NY.

Flyers are simply frustrated.

"Since yesterday, they put us in a hotel but then the hotel they sent us to had no rooms after a $100 Uber ride," said Stacie Pettingill, also from Salt Lake City.

Many people are just trying to pack their patience as they wait to hear when they will reach their destination.