Fmr. Ventnor code enforcement officer sentenced to 5 years in prison for theft

A former Ventnor Code Enforcement officer was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $75,000 during her tenure.

A former Ventnor Code Enforcement officer was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $75,000 during her tenure.

A former Ventnor Code Enforcement officer was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $75,000 during her tenure.

A former Ventnor Code Enforcement officer was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $75,000 during her tenure.

VENTNOR, N.J. (WPVI) -- A former Ventnor Code Enforcement officer was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $75,000 during her tenure.

Michelle Calderon, 39, pleaded guilty to taking cash from citizens and businesses meant for city permits.

As part of her plea, she was required to pay $50,000 in partial restitution to Ventnor before sentencing.

She must pay any remaining restitution upon her release, along with forfeiting high-end items purchased with the stolen funds.