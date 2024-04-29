South Jersey code enforcement officer charged with stealing permit payments

Michelle Calderon is accused of accepting cash payments for various city permits and keeping the money.

VENTNOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former Ventnor, New Jersey code enforcement officer has been indicted by a grand jury after she allegedly took permit payments from people on businesses and pocketed the money.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Michelle Calderon, of Egg Harbor Township, took more than $91,000 between January 2021 and June 2023.

She was first charged in August. She's been indicted on charges of second-degree pattern of official misconduct, altering computer software to commit theft and other released offenses.

Some wonder where that money should have gone.

"Schools, fixing the roads, everything that is important. So it really is selfish of her," said Ventnor resident Tatiana Grasty.

Authorities say financial discrepancies were noticed last year, which led to an investigation. Calderon is accused of accepting cash payments for various city permits and keeping the money.

Cash would be paid for parking permits, dumpster permits, building permits, and zoning permits, but those payments were not recorded in the logs where they should be, according to the investigation.

She would then allegedly use a city computer to adjust records to cover it up.

"I was a little surprised because I had dealt with her with inspections before and I thought she was very professional," said business owner Michael Weisen.

He said while he never had any permit transactions with Calderon, he interacted with her for other city matters.

Weisen said he was stunned when he found out about the accusations.

"I do believe she should repay the city, just to be fair to the city," said Weisen.

Now the case proceeds to trial.

Action News reached out to both Calderon and her attorney on Monday, but we didn't receive a response.

City officials had no comment and referred us to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.