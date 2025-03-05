From the football field to theatre stage, St. Joe's Prep's Will Vokolos is making his mark

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saint Joseph's Prep is home to an elite football program. They just won their third-straight state championship, and they graduate Division I players every year, many of whom go on to play in the NFL.

There's a senior running back, however, who's played a huge role in building the championship-winning culture, and he takes center stage in the most unlikely place.

Will Vokolos worked his way from the freshman football team to scoring the final touchdown of the Prep's title-winning season this year.

When the stadium lights turn off for the season, Vokolos steps into a new spotlight, starring in the Prep's Cape and Sword Drama Society productions.

"The effort and discipline that we put into the shows is kind of similar to my mindset for football," Vokolos said. "Focusing on the little things is what separates our football program from others and our theater program from others."

Vokolos will star as Dr. Frankenstein in the school's spring production of Young Frankenstein.

"It's everything to have somebody who is a champion on the field and has prowess as an actor," said Tony Braithwaite, the director of Cape and Sword.

"He's a servant leader and truly is a man for others," said assistant football coach Tom Sudgen. "He lives the school mission, and for him to be able to touch every corner of our school, to transcend everywhere, it's really cool."

Where Vokolos goes, others follow. His teammates not only support him on the sidelines and in the audience, but he even recruited them to take the stage, too.

"Like the Pied Piper," Braithwaite said, "all he had to say was, 'come on,' and they followed him. It's good for the program because the football players are suddenly defying stereotypes and acting on stage, and it's good for the football program because these guys are memorizing lines and showing that they have a lot more ability than you might see just on the field."

Vokolos has changed the narrative at the Prep: you can do anything and break the mold.

"If someone can look at me and say, 'I want to do that,' or 'I know I can do that because he's doing that,' it would mean the world to me," Vokolos reflected.

"It's always emotional when the kids graduate and move on," Braithwaite said. "It's especially hard when the student who's graduating is the type of student you would build in a lab if you could make the ideal student."

"He's got a good heart. He's a good soul. He's really a special person," Sudgen said. "It's going to be hard to replace him in this building, not just our football program.