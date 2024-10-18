Fmr. 6abc producer turned filmmaker debuts world premiere of 'Audrey's Children' at Phila. Film Fest

Former 6abc producer turned filmmaker making world premiere in Philly Former 6abc producer turned filmmaker Julia Fisher Farbman debuts world premiere of 'Audrey's Children' at Philly Film Fest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Film Festival is underway right now.

Happening Sunday, October 20th is the world premiere of "Audrey's Children," a film inspired by the life of Dr. Audrey Evans, the legendary CHOP pediatric oncologist and co-founder of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

It's a homegrown story of triumph, perseverance and love.

Writer and producer Julia Fisher Farbman is a former 6abc employee turned filmmaker. She says film is about a doctor who shattered glass ceilings in the medical field in the late '60s and early '70s, and proof that one person can change the world.

Farbman says there isn't anywhere else in the world she'd rather premiere this film.

"It has to be in Philadelphia," she says. "This is a Philadelphia Story. All of our partners are here in Philadelphia. The story is Philadelphia. We shot it in Philadelphia. Audrey's life and legacy is Philadelphia. It just made perfect sense to do it here. I'm so proud as a Philadelphian to have this premiering in our city."

Farbman worked on this film for years, interviewing Dr. Evans weekly in her Rittenhouse home.

"We spent many, many years working on it together before she passed away," Farbman says. "It's been seven years that I have been working on this film and so I just carry her energy, her purpose, her legacy with me in everything that I do. I just want to make her proud."

Dr. Evans agreed to put her life to film, on one condition.

"She said to me, 'You can do this movie if you promise me that it will make a difference in the lives of children, even after I'm gone.' I gave her my word," said Farbman.

And she made good on that promise. A portion of the film's proceeds will go to CHOP and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The world premiere of "Audrey's Children" is this Sunday, October 20th at the Philadelphia Film Center.

The Philadelphia Film Festival runs through October 27th.

For details and more information, visit: Filmadelphia.org/.