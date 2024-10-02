Lineup announced for 33rd Philadelphia Film Festival October 17-27, 2024

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Film Society just announced the lineup for the 33rd Philadelphia Film Festival.

It takes place over 10 days with more than 100 films shown.

"We get to bring some of the best films from around the world to Philly," says Andrew Greenblatt, the CEO and Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society. "It may be the only time you can see it on screen, because a lot of these films don't get a theatrical release. Many of them don't usually make it to the U.S., so this is a really unique and special opportunity."

The program for the festival includes everything from potential Oscar contenders, to films from around the globe, to homegrown works from Philly filmmakers.

"Some of the local-based films are just huge this year," Greenblatt says. "We have a film on the hallowed, no-longer-existing event known as Wing Bowl. It's a Philadelphia legend. This film is called 'No One Died: The Wing Bowl Story.' That one will be a lot of fun for audiences. We have a film on Audrey Evans called 'Audrey's Children.' She was a doctor at CHOP who founded the Ronald McDonald House. We have the world premiere of that, and the director and the whole cast will be coming into Philly for it."

Also, look for the world premiere of "The Philly Sound...Heard Round the World," about the songwriting duo Gamble and Huff.

The 33rd Annual Philadelphia Film Festival runs October 17-27, 2024 on three screens across the city.

Tickets will go on-sale for Philadelphia Film Society members this Friday, October 4th and to the general public beginning on Monday, October 7th.

For more information on the 33rd Philadelphia Film Festival, visit Filmadelphia.org.

33RD PHILADELPHIA FILM FESTIVAL FULL LINE-UP

Opening Night Film

September 5, Director Tim Fehlbaum. 2024, Germany.

Closing Night Film

Blitz, Director Steve McQueen. 2024, United Kingdom.

Centerpieces

Anora, Director Sean Baker. 2024, USA.

The Brutalist, Director Brady Corbet. 2024, USA, United Kingdom.

Conclave, Director Edward Berger. 2024, USA, United Kingdom.

The Last Showgirl, Director Gia Coppola. 2024, USA.

Nickel Boys, Director RaMell Ross. 2024, USA.

The Order, Director Justin Kurzel. 2024, USA, Canada.

A Real Pain, Director Jesse Eisenberg. 2024, USA, Poland.

Unstoppable, Director William Goldenberg. 2024, USA.

Masters of Cinema

Bird , Director Andrea Arnold. 2024, United Kingdom, USA, France, Germany.

, Director Andrea Arnold. 2024, United Kingdom, USA, France, Germany. Hard Truths, Director Mike Leigh. 2024, United Kingdom, Spain.

I'm Still Here, Director Walter Salles. 2024, Brazil, France.

It's Not Me, Director Leos Carax. 2024, France.

The Room Next Door, Director Pedro Almodovar. 2024, Spain.

Rumours, Director Guy Maddin, Director Evan Johnson, Director Galen Johnson. 2024, Canada.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Director Mohammad Rasoulof. 2024, Iran, France, Germany.

A Traveler's Needs, Director Hong Sang-Soo. 2024, South Korea.

An Unfinished Film, Director Lou Ye. 2024, Singapore, Germany.

Spotlights

Daniela Forever, Director Nacho Vigalondo. 2024, Spain, Belgium.

The End, Director Joshua Oppenheimer. 2024, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, UK, Sweden.

La Cocina, Director Alonso Ruizpalacios. 2024, Mexico, USA.

Memoir of a Snail, Director Adam Elliot. 2024, Australia.

The Second Act, Director Alonso Ruizpalacios. 2024, Mexico, USA.

Small Things Like These, Director Tim Mielants. 2024, Ireland, Belgium.

Transplant, Director Jason Park. 2024, USA.

World View

Alpha , Director Jan-Willem van Ewijk. 2024, Netherlands, Slovenia, Switzerland.

, Director Jan-Willem van Ewijk. 2024, Netherlands, Slovenia, Switzerland. Armand, Director Halfdan Ullmann Tondel. 2024, Norway, Netherlands, Germany.

Baby, Director Marcelo Caetano. 2024, Brazil, France, Netherlands.

Black Dog, Director Hu Guan. 2024, China.

Bound in Heaven, Director Huo Xin. 2024, China.

The Count of Monte Cristo, Director Halfdan Ullmann Tondel. 2024, Norway, Netherlands, Germany.

Dying, Director Matthias Glasner. 2024, Germany.

Flow, Director Gints Zilbalodis. 2024, Latvia, France, Belgium.

Freedom Way, Director Afolabi Olalekan. 2024, Nigeria.

The Girl with the Needle, Director Magnus von Horn. 2024, Denmark, Poland, Sweden.

The Kingdom, Director Julien Colonna. 2024, France.

The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos, Director The Agbajowo Collective. 2024, Nigeria, Germany, South Africa, USA.

My Favourite Cake, Director Maryam Moghaddam, Director Behtash Sanaeeha. 2024, Iran, France, Sweden, Germany.

The New Year That Never Came, Director Bogdan Muresanu. 2024, Romania, Serbia.

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Director Rungano Nyoni. 2024, Zambia, UK, Ireland.

Peacock, Director Bernhard Wenger. 2024, Austria, Germany.

The Quiet Ones, Director Frederik Louis Hviid. 2024, Denmark.

Scorched Earth, Director Thomas Arslan. 2024, Germany.

Vermiglio, Director Maura Delpero. 2024, Italy, France, Belgium.

We Were Dangerous, Director Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu. 2024, New Zealand.

Who By Fire, Director Philippe Lesage. 2024, Canada, France.

Focus on India

All We Imagine As Light, Director Payal Kapadia. 2024, India, France, Netherlands, Luxembourg.

Girls Will Be Girls, Director Shuchi Talati. 2024, India, France, USA, Norway.

Santosh, Director Sandhya Suri. 2024, United Kingdom, Germany, India, France.

Sister Midnight, Director Karan Kandhari. 2024, United Kingdom, India, Sweden.

Superboys of Malegaon, Director Reema Kagti. 2024, India.

Made in USA

Ben and Suzanne, A Reunion in 4 Parts, Director Shaun Seneviratne. 2024, USA, Sri Lanka.

The Black Sea, Director Derrick B. Harden, Director Crystal Moselle. 2024, USA, Bulgaria.

Desert Road, Director Shannon Triplett. 2024, USA.

Eephus, Director Carson Lund. 2024, USA.

The Knife, Director Nnamdi Asomugha. 2024, USA.

Sew Torn, Director Freddy MacDonald. 2024, USA, Switzerland.

Vulcanizadora, Director Joel Potrykus. 2024, USA.

Non/Fiction

Apocalypse in the Tropics , Director Petra Costa. 2024, Brazil, USA, Denmark.

, Director Petra Costa. 2024, Brazil, USA, Denmark. Grand Theft Hamlet, Director Sam Crane, Director Pinny Grylls. 2024, United Kingdom.

Mistress Dispeller, Director Elizabeth Lo. 2024, China, USA.

Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other, Director Manon Ouimet, Director Jacob Perlmutter. 2024, United Kingdom, Denmark, USA.

Suburban Fury, Director Robinson Devor. 2024, USA.

Sight & Soundtrack

Better Man, Director Michael Gracey. 2024, Australia.

Devo, Director Chris Smith. 2024, USA, United Kingdom.

Diane Warren: Relentless, Director Bess Kargman. 2024, USA.

Luther: Never Too Much, Director Dawn Porter. 2024, USA.

Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, Director Nicolas Jack Davies. 2024, Germany.

Pavements, Director Alex Ross Perry. 2024, USA.

Filmadelphia

Audrey's Children, Director Ami Canaan Mann. 2024, USA.

Citizen George, Director Glenn A. Holsten. 2024, USA.

Dreaming of You, Director Jack McCafferty. 2024, USA.

No One Died: The Wing Bowl Story, Director Pat Taggart. 2024, USA.

The Philly Sound... Heard 'Round the World, Director Bill Nicoletti. 2024, USA, United Kingdom.

After Hours

Birdeater, Director Jack Clark, Director Jim Weir. 2023, Australia.

Cloud, Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa. 2024, Japan.

Dead Talents Society, Director John Hsu. 2024, Taiwan.

Escape from the 21st Century, Director Yang Li. 2024, China.

Night Call, Director Michiel Blanchart. 2024, France, Belgium.

The Rule of Jenny Pen, Director James Ashcroft. 2024, New Zealand.

From the Vaults

All the President's Men, Director Alan J. Pakula. 1976, USA. 35mm.

A Matter of Life and Death, Director Michael Powell, Director Emeric Pressburger. 1946, United Kingdom. 4K Restoration.

Paris, Texas, Director Wim Wenders. 1984, France. 4K Restoration.

Streets of Fire, Director Walter Hill. 1984, USA. 35mm.

Wake in Fright, Director Ted Kotcheff. 1971, Australia. 4K Restoration.

Community Screenings

Antidote, Director James Jones. 2024, United Kingdom.

Dahomey, Director Mati Diop. 2024, France, Senegal, Benin.

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, Director Raoul Peck. 2024, USA, France.

Every Little Thing, Director Sally Aitken. 2024, Australia.

Lions of Mesopotamia, Director Lucian Read. 2024, Iraq, USA.

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin, Director Benjamin Ree. 2024, Norway.

State of the Union

The Last Republican, Director Steve Pink. 2024, USA.

Men of War, Director Billy Corben, Director Jen Gatien. 2024, USA.

No Other Land, Director Basel Adra, Director Hamdan Ballal, Director Yuval Abraham, Director Rachel Szor. 2024, Palestine, Norway.

Separated, Director Errol Morris. 2024, USA, Mexico.

The White House Effect , Director Bonni Cohen, Director Jon Shenk, Director Pedro Kos. 2024, USA.

, Director Bonni Cohen, Director Jon Shenk, Director Pedro Kos. 2024, USA. Zurawski v Texas, Director Maisie Crow, Director Abbie Perrault. 2024, USA.

Shorts

Achag Aganca, Director Artur Gevorgyan. 2024, USA.

Ah-Ma Burns, Director Max Kane. 2024, USA.

Bad for a Moment, Director Daniel Soares. 2024, Portugal.

Beautiful Men, Director Nicolas Keppens. 2023, Belgium, France, Netherlands.

Ben in Bloom, Director Natalie Jasmine Harris. 2024, USA.

Bob's Funeral, Director Jack Dunphy. 2024, USA.

Bug Diner, Director Phoebe Jane Hart. 2024, USA.

Chicken Bones, Director Abby Waters. 2024, USA.

A Crab in the Pool, Director Jean-Sébastien Hamel, Director Alexandra Myotte. 2023, Canada.

Dash, Age 92, Snowboarder, Director Cheryl Hess. 2024, USA.

Dream Creep, Director Carlos A.F. Lopez. 2024, USA.

Gas Station Sushi, Director Chad Corhan. 2024, USA.

Horse Portrait, Director Witold Giersz. 2023, Poland.

If I Die in America, Director Ward Kamel. 2023, USA, Puerto Rico.

It Shouldn't Rain Tomorrow, Director Maria Trigo Teixeira. 2024, Portugal, Germany.

Joe Beam's Dream, Director Mikal K Odom. 2024, USA.

Leonie, Skeet & the Piglets, Director Jip Heijenga. 2023, Belgium.

Make Me a Pizza, Director Talia Shea Levin. 2024, USA.

Martyr's Guidebook, Director Maks Rzontkowski. 2024, Poland.

Meat Puppet, Director Eros V. 2024, Untied Kingdom.

Mr. Static, Director Mike Williamson. 2024, USA.

The Puzzle Palace, Director Jenny Schweitzer Bell, Director Brian Bell. 2024, USA.

The Rainbow Bridge, Director Dimitri Simakis. 2024, USA.

Remnants of Nova, Director James Barker. 2024, USA.

The Scariest Skeleton, Director Mali Elfman. 2024, USA.

Tea, Director Blake Rice. 2024, USA.

Tennis, Oranges, Director Sean Pecknold. 2024, USA.

Tips Us!, Director Leah Claire Borrie. 2024, USA.

Trapped, Director Sam Cutler-Kreutz, Director David Cutler-Kreutz. 2024, USA.

Underdogs, Director Maria Vattimo. 2024, USA.