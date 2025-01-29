Former Afghan solider living in Philadelphia area reunited with family after several years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After being separated from his family for three and a half years, a former Afghan soldier, who was relocated to the Philadelphia area, was reunited with his loved ones Tuesday night.

In the International Arrivals Hall at Philadelphia International Airport, with a bag of flowers in hand, Farhad Karimi stared at the sliding doors where international travelers exit customs.

"Four years I've waited," he told Action News about the time he has been apart from his wife and four children.

Karimi and his family were separated in August of 2021 when America pulled out of the war in Afghanistan. At the time, he was working as an Army mechanic specialist in the Afghan military.

When Kabul fell to the Taliban, Karimi was one of the many Afghan soldiers evacuated out of fear of retribution.

"These were soldiers who worked side-by-side with our U.S. military and embassy workers. All of them airlifted in August of 2021," said Mary Bowler, the founder of the nonprofit Snow Angels.

Karimi wasn't given a chance to say goodbye to his family. They remained in Afghanistan as he was flown away from his home.

He was initially taken to Qatar before being brought to America. After several months in Virginia, Karimi landed in the Philadelphia area.

He didn't speak any English, and he had minimal means of support until he met Bowler. Her nonprofit helps advocate for immigrants, refugees, and other people in need.

Karimi said Bowler helped him get an iPhone, all the documents he needed, and a tutor company to work with as he started to learn English.

She also helped Karimi stay in touch with his wife and four children, ages 10, 8, 6, and 3, who were still in Afghanistan.

Bowler said, "Farhad and his family stayed in touch daily and were blessed to have had that opportunity and to have the technology to do that. But, nothing beats in person."

On Tuesday night, they were reunited. For the first time in several years, Karimi was able to hug his wife and children. This meeting was also the first time he was able to see his youngest son, Omar, in person.

"I am very, very happy today," Karimi said.

Bowler said this reunion was made possible by the local community in Philadelphia.

She explained the community is, "supporting Farhad and other Afghan soldiers, and ready to step up and cover the cost of his airfare."

Community members also donated furniture to fill the home he is renting in Darby, as well as clothes for his children.

The children will soon go to a local school as 33-year-old Karimi drives for Uber and attends classes at Delaware County Community College. He told Action News he hopes to become a mechanic here in the United States.

While Bowler said she is thrilled Karimi is finally with his family, she told Action News there are many other Afghan soldiers awaiting their families. She hopes the federal government will prioritize these refugees, so there are more reunions like this one.