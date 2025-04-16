Soil testing shows some levels of arsenic but no 'widespread hazard' in wake of SPS industrial fire

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- While some arsenic may have been detected in soil testing in the wake of the SPS industrial fire, officials say there are no "widespread hazards" that have been found.

Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood sent a letter to residents on Tuesday. He said that while both SPS and DEP soil tests have not picked up any signs of widespread hazards after the massive fire, testing did show Jenkintown School District and Abington Friends School soil may have some "slightly elevated levels" of arsenic.

"While this was an unanticipated finding, we have learned that it is not uncommon to find elevated arsenic levels in our area due to natural geological processes and human industrial activity," Haywood said.

The DEP and the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, as well as the state DOH, are reviewing the results and will determine if any further steps are needed.

"These preliminary results are being evaluated by both parties to ensure consistent and accurate information is reported to the community and further details by DEP and SPS will be available soon," Haywood added.

Until the final results are in, Haywood recommends community members wash their hands after working or playing outside; take off or wipe off your shoes and dirty clothes to minimize soil coming into your home or workplace; cover bare soil to minimize exposure when playing outdoors; and consider precautions with pets, such as wiping paws before entering your home and keeping pets from eating off soil surfaces.

Testing results will be posted on both the SPS and DEP websites when they are available.

