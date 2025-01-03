Former Delco assistant fire chief faces charges in alleged racist attack

SHARON HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Leaders in Delaware County gathered on Thursday to condemn an alleged racist attack in Darby Township back in late November.

State lawmakers, members of county council, local police, and the Delaware County Black Caucus were all in attendance.

"We will not tolerate this type of behavior in Darby Township without a consequence," said Darby Township Police Chief Mike Sousa.

The man at the center of the investigation is former Sharon Hill Assistant Fire Chief John Romano.

Sharon Hill Council President Tanya Allen said Romano has been suspended by the fire company's Board of Trustees, and the borough has also severed ties.

"Our community and our neighbors deserve to feel comfort and safety when thinking about a first responder coming and what perspective that person has of them," Allen said.

The borough also released the following statement on December 31 at https://sharonhillboro.com/about-us/news/statement-from-sharon-hill-borough-council/

The victim says the attack began as Romano blocked traffic on Hook Road loading trees onto a truck in front of J &P Fence, a business he once owned, according to someone who works there.

Drivers were honking their horns and the victim says she was second in a line of seven cars.

She says Romano let the first car pass, but when she went to drive by, Romano used his truck to stop her.

An affidavit alleges he hurled racial slurs and epithets and shot video of her license plate.

Romano now faces charges of disorderly conduct, harassment, terroristic threats, and ethnic intimidation. Police confirm there is body camera video of the incident.

"The officers that were involved were shocked as much as I was shocked after reviewing it and brought it right to my attention and the charges were filed. It was pretty cut and dry and that easy," said Chief Sousa.

Action News tried to reach Romano at home for comment but no one answered the door. Another worker at J &P Fence told Action News Romano hadn't worked there for months.

During Thursday's press conference, State Senator Anthony Williams was critical of Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer's absence despite being invited.

"I'm saying this with yes, a level of frustration and anger because this same person has come to our community, specifically African Americans, on a number of occasions saying look, I need us to change how Delaware County is viewed. You're not changing a damn thing when you're not here!" Williams said forcefully.

During his own news conference, Stollsteimer condemned Romano's alleged actions and called them heinous but cited the ethics of his position for not attending.

"My understanding from the letter Senator Williams sent to me was they were going to call on an economic boycott of the defendant's alleged business. I cannot be party to that," Stollsteimer said. "My ethical duty is to make sure that I am only saying statements related to the facts of the prosecution."

Stollsteimer went on to say, "My number one duty, unlike a politician who can stand at a press conference and say whatever they want, I actually have a responsibility to make sure something happens, something, in this case, positive happens for the community and that is he is held accountable for the hatred he showed to the victim."

On Thursday, Stollsteimer also shot back over criticism from Williams of his decision not to release the video it at the time.

"Absolutely not. That is evidence of a crime. It's not a prop for a press conference, it is evidence of a crime and I would be outside of my ethical duties as district attorney. There is no legitimate law enforcement purpose to release to the public that video evidence until such time as he has gone through the criminal justice process," Stollsteimer said.

Romano has a preliminary hearing in Delaware County on February 18.

A hearing with the Sharon Hill Fire Company regarding his suspension is also set for February.