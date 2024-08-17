Former University of the Arts students start new academic careers at Moore College of Art and Design

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former students of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia are starting their new semesters in new schools after the university's sudden closure back in June.

At the Moore College of Art and Design in Center City on Saturday, students who previously went to UArts were settling in nicely.

Action News spoke with one student who's excited about this next chapter after such a devastating blow.

Trevor Farrel is a freshman who planned on attending UArts.

Instead, three weeks ago she found out she would be studying film at Moore.

"I feel like it started out really stressful and like, 'OMG what am I going to do for the next four years of life?' Like it's all on the line. And then I feel like I found a better sense of community. I feel like I really got rooted here in Philly and found a passion that drives me even further through what I went through - that heartbreak," said Farrell.

Moore College accepted 265 new students this year, including many from Uarts, Delaware College of Art and Design, and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts after they all closed down.

UArts students, faculty, and staff learned of the sudden closure at the end of May.

University officials said it was due to financial challenges and a lack of enrollment, among other issues.

Since then, some students and staff have filed lawsuits. A lawsuit filed in June says the university failed to provide sufficient notice about the closure.

Federal law requires employers to give 60 days written notice to workers for plans for layoffs. The University of the Arts gave a week's notice.

The House Majority Policy Committee held a hearing on the lawsuit the same month it was filed.

While many were heartbroken to see UArts close, officials with Moore say they're welcoming students with open arms.

"We're saddened to see the closing of the University of the Arts, as is everyone in Philadelphia. With that closing, we're the only independent art and design college in Philadelphia and we take that role really seriously. Our job is to educate the future creators and innovators who are going to shape our world," said Moore College of Art and Design President Cathy Young.

Young says beyond just students, former faculty members with UArts have been hired at Moore. The next semester begins on August 22.