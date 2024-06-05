University of the Arts employees file lawsuit over sudden closure

University of the Arts employees file lawsuit over sudden closure

University of the Arts employees file lawsuit over sudden closure

University of the Arts employees file lawsuit over sudden closure

University of the Arts employees file lawsuit over sudden closure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nine former University of the Arts employees have filed a class action lawsuit this week as the fallout continues over an abrupt announcement to close the Philadelphia school.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, says the university failed to provide sufficient notice about the closure planned for Friday.

Federal law requires employers to give 60 days written notice to workers for plans for layoffs. The University of the Arts gave a week's notice.

READ MORE: University of the Arts president resigns amid sudden closure; Temple explores possible merger

A Temple University spokesperson confirmed that the school is exploring opportunities to merge with the soon-to-be shuttered University of the Arts.

The lawsuit seeks two months' pay in damages, along with accrued holiday and vacation pay, and other health benefits.

The school has not responded to the lawsuit.

Students and faculty at the University of the Arts continue to voice their frustrations. A rally was held on South Broad Street in Center City on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Protesters gather after UArts in Philadelphia abruptly cancels info session amid impending closure

The University of the Arts abruptly canceled a virtual information session Monday afternoon amid questions over the impending closure of the school.

An information session to discuss the next steps was abruptly canceled on Monday, and President Kerry Walk has since resigned

University of the Arts says it is closing amid financial challenges and declining enrollment.

Temple University told Action News it is exploring opportunities to merge with the college.

A statement from Temple read in part, "Our top priority is working to ensure that all UArts students have a path to completing their studies.