Co-founder of the 'Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund' reflects on four decades of giving back

For this Montgomery County woman, the tragedy that befell her family has been converted into four decades of giving back.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kelly Anne Dolan passed away at seven-years-old from leukemia in 1976.

The tragedy that befell the Dolan family urged them to create a financial support system for other families with children fighting diseases.

Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund is still operating to this day, now with Executive Director, Danielle Scott Griffith.

They estimate supporting over 30,000 families with various programs such as financial support, family fun days, expense paid day-trips, and more.

Retired Executive director and Co-founder, Peggy Dolan, reflects on the last four decades of work in the video above.

