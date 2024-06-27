Founding Footsteps BYOB Trolley launching new Taste of History Tour across 3 Philly neighborhoods

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of Philly's favorite trolleys is on the move again, this time they're launching a Taste of History Food tour.

The trolley, owned by Founding Footsteps, is making three neighborhood stops in Old City, Chinatown and the Italian Market.

Guests can hop off the trolley for a 45-minute walking tour and tasting in each neighborhood, which features some of Philly's most iconic family-owned businesses, bursting with flavor and historic flare.

Founding Footsteps owner Tim McAleer says his tour curator came up with the idea, with the Quakers mantra in mind.

"Old City is started by Quakers and they file these core tenements of simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality, and stewardship. The acronym is 'SPICES' and so he takes spices and relates them to each of the neighborhoods we visit through the people and through the food," said McAleer.

He says even if you've been to these places before, you'll see them through a different lens, rich with history, culture and Philly pride.

In Old City, you'll try fresh cut meat at Campos and delicious treats at Shane's Confectionary. Then at the Italian Market, how about a stop at Paesano's sandwich shop and James Beard nominated bakery, Isgro Pastries. In Chinatown, sop up some authentic soup dumplings, with a recipe right from the mainland.

"You'll get Soup dumplings from Dim Sum Garden, the owner there is six generations removed from the man who invented the soup dumpling in China," said McAleer.

Tickets are $99 for the 3-hour tour and it includes all the food from about a dozen food stops around the city.

Come hungry, leave full and don't forget, the trolley is BYOB, so bring your favorite libation to wash it all down with.

For tickets and more information on the Taste of History Tour and other BYOB trolley tour options, visit: https://foundingfootsteps.com/