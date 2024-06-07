Grelvis Cabrera, 27, and Carlos Landesta-Agramonte, 18, are accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Angel Martinez-Velez.

New technology leads to arrests in deadly Fountain Park Field shooting in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men are in custody following a deadly shooting on a basketball court in Allentown last weekend.

Police say technology assisted in the arrests.

Grelvis Cabrera, 27, and Carlos Landesta-Agramonte, 18, are accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Angel Martinez-Velez on a basketball court in Fountain Park around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Court records show recently installed surveillance cameras and license plate readers in Allentown helped officers track down the two suspects.

What led up to the fatal shooting is still under investigation.