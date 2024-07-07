As July 4 weekend ends, AAA says travelers should be wary of commutes home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the Fourth of July weekend coming to a close, AAA says Sunday night will be a hard time for travelers hitting the roads.

Experts advise that if you haven't left yet, wait until after 8 p.m. to avoid heavy traffic.

AAA says July 4 travel has been record-setting this year between June 29 and July 7.

It estimates nearly 3 million more people are on the roads this year compared to last year.

When it comes to flying, records were also expected to be set as nearly 6 million passengers flew to and from their holiday destinations. That's nearly 7% more than last year, AAA says.

American Airlines said on Sunday, the airline will carry the most customers in their history and it will be the busiest day of the summer.

If you're flying out of Philadelphia International Airport, flights appear to be on time with a few exceptions, such as international flights.

One couple flying in from Montreal, Canada, spoke with Action News.

"It was just fine, no delays. Everything went smoothly. Going out we were delayed though, so we're happy about today," said Jenna Duerr from Center City.

"We had some poutine. It was a lot of fun, but we're ready to have a cheesesteak now," added Caleb Hazelwood from Center City.