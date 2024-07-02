WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

These stores and restaurants are open on the 4th of July

Here's what you need to know before you go out on the Fourth of July.

ByABC Digital Team WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 2:58PM
4th of July travel: How to avoid traffic, what to know before flying
4th of July travel: How to avoid traffic, what to know before flying

July 4th is nearly here, and if you're making plans for Independence Day, you might want to know what stores and businesses will be open or closed for the holiday. From retail to restaurants, here's what you need to know before heading out for the 4th.

What's open and closed on the Fourth of July 2024:

Restaurants:

These chain restaurants will be open on July 4th:

  • Applebee's
  • Arby's
  • BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Cheesecake Factory
  • Chili's
  • IHOP
  • McDonald's
  • Olive Garden
  • Outback Steakhouse
  • Starbucks
  • Sweetgreen
  • TGI Fridays
  • Wendy's
  • Whataburger

FILE - Shoppers shop at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, July 4, 2022.
FILE - Shoppers shop at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Monday, July 4, 2022.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Retail stores:

Most retail and grocery stores will be open on July 4th with the exception of Costco. Others may operate with reduced or limited hours. Make sure to check your local store for hours. The following stores will be open:

  • Aldi (reduced hours)
  • CVS (reduced hours)
  • Dollar General
  • H-E-B
  • Home Depot
  • Kroger and its sister chains (including Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and others)
  • Lowe's
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club (reduced hours)
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx/Marshalls/Home Goods
  • Trader Joe's (reduced hours)
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

RELATED: Why do we celebrate July 4th with fireworks? History of Independence Day dates to Founding Fathers

Mail and shipping services:

  • Fedex: FedEx office locations will be open with modified hours, but FedEx will not operate delivery services with the exception of Custom Critical and Trade Network deliveries.

  • UPS: UPS Store locations will be closed on July 4th, and there will be no pickup or delivery services with the exception of UPS Express Critical.

  • USPS: Since the 4th is a federal holiday, USPS and other non-essential government agencies will be closed.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW