Things get 'Freakier' for Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis in new trailer

New curse, new plot, new fun is revealed in the latest trailer for "Freakier Friday," starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. It's in theaters August 8.

Disney released a new trailer for "Freakier Friday" and the switcheroo shenanigans are going to get... freakier.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their roles as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman and the story picks up years after they endured their "identity crisis."

According to the official synopsis, "Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

In the latest trailer, seen in the video player above, we find out Lohan's Anna is marrying Eric, who has a daughter named Lily. Lily and Anna's daughter Harper aren't exactly thrilled about the whole situation.

We later hear what sounds like the words of a curse, "Change the hearts you know are wrong to reach the place where you belong," as bodies are being swapped. The adults are now the young ladies and vice versa.

Harper and Anna try to break up their parents and even go so far as to track down Anna's boyfriend Jake from the original 2003 movie, played by Chad Michael Murray, to try to get them back together.

"Freakier Friday" also stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Vanessa Bayer, and Mark Harmon. It's directed by Nisha Ganatra and based on the book "Freaky Friday" by Mary Rodgers. Lohan and Curtis not only star, they are serving as executive producers.

You can rewatch Lohan and Curtis' first "Freaky Friday" film from 2003 on Disney+ along with the original 1977 "Freaky Friday" which starred Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris.

"Freakier Friday" is in theaters August 8.

