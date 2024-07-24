Fulton to close 13 Philly-area branches following Republic First Bank deal

The 13 banks are set to close on or about November 22, the bank announced in an SEC filing last week.

Many local banking customers might have some questions after Philadelphia-based Republic First was closed by state regulators

Many local banking customers might have some questions after Philadelphia-based Republic First was closed by state regulators

Many local banking customers might have some questions after Philadelphia-based Republic First was closed by state regulators

Many local banking customers might have some questions after Philadelphia-based Republic First was closed by state regulators

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lancaster-based Fulton Bank says it is closing 13 Philadelphia-area branches later this year following the April acquisition of the failed Republic First Bank.

The 13 financial centers are set to close on or about November 22, the bank announced in an SEC filing last week.

(The video in the player above is from previous coverage.)

SEE ALSO: Regulators close Philadelphia-based Republic First Bank, first US bank failure this year

"While it's never easy to close one of our financial centers, it's sometimes necessary after we evaluate factors including overlapping service areas and trends in how customers conduct their banking," a spokesperson for Fulton Bank said.

The following branches will be impacted:

1701 John F Kennedy Blvd / Center City Philadelphia

1220 N. Broad Street / Philadelphia

8000 Frankford Avenue / Philadelphia

2100 Street Road / Bensalem, Pa.

1460 East Route 70 / Cherry Hill, NJ

514 North Kings Highway / Cherry Hill, NJ

1302 Route 38 / Hainesport, NJ

195 N Greentree Rd / Marlton, NJ

153 Bridgeton Pike / Mullica Hill, NJ

1101 Tilton Road / Northfield, NJ

6 Haddonfield-Berlin Road / Voorhees, NJ

303 Egg Harbor Rd / Sewell, NJ

201 N Rt 73 / West Berlin, NJ

Fulton is in the process of notifying customers and helping to migrate current employees to new roles or openings.

Back in April, regulators closed Republic First Bank, a regional lender operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Fulton acquired Republic's 32 branches as part of the deal.

"Consolidations like these enable us to operate more efficiently and invest in new financial services, while maintaining a network of financial centers where we meet with customers, listen and understand their needs, and recommend the best financial solutions for them," a spokesperson added.

After these consolidations, Fulton Bank will have about 60 financial centers in greater Philadelphia and South Jersey.