Funeral details released for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman

A Philadelphia police officer who had been hospitalized since being shot during a traffic stop back in June has died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has released details for the viewings and funeral this week for fallen officer Jaime Roman.

Roman passed away last week. He had been hospitalized since being shot in the line of duty back in June.

Ofc. Jaime Roman

The following details were released on Monday:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Public Viewing: A viewing will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Givnish Funeral Home, 10975 Academy Road in Philadelphia.

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Procession: A procession from the Philadelphia Public Services Building (15th & Callowhill Streets) to the Cathedral Basilica will begin at 6 a.m.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel, officers from the 25th Police District, and the PPD executive team will be escorting Police Officer Jaime Roman to the Basilica.

Public Viewing: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, located at 1723 Race Street in Philadelphia.

Funeral: The funeral service for Officer Roman will be held immediately after; however, seating inside the Basilica is reserved for family, friends, law enforcement personnel and dignitaries.

Video from the service will be displayed on a Jumbo Tron stationed in front of the Basilica.

An online live video feed is also expected to be provided. You will be able to watch that video feed on 6abc.com.

Internment: Private

Officer shot after traffic stop

Officer Roman was shot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 on the 3500 block of F Street.

He was one of two officers who pulled over the suspect, 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez.

When officers confronted Vazquez over a holster, police say he ran off, firing three times toward police. Roman was struck in the neck.

Police say he tried to carjack the driver of a minivan and then entered two homes, holding the second homeowner hostage.

SWAT officers surrounded the home and Vazquez was eventually taken into custody.