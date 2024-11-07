Funeral held for Phoenixville police officer killed in motorcycle crash

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Funeral services were held on Wednesday for a Phoenixville police officer who was killed in a crash.
Our Lady of Guadeloupe Church in Doylestown hosted a celebration of life for Officer Arthur Scene IV.
The 39-year-old died on October 27 in Warminster.
Investigators say he was leaving the funeral of a fellow police officer when the crash took place.
Scena reportedly pulled out onto the road while riding his motorcycle when he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.
He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.