Funeral held for Phoenixville police officer killed in motorcycle crash

The Phoenixville Police Department is in mourning after a crash took the life of one of their own.

Phoenixville cop killed in crash after leaving funeral for another officer

Phoenixville cop killed in crash after leaving funeral for another officer The Phoenixville Police Department is in mourning after a crash took the life of one of their own.

Phoenixville cop killed in crash after leaving funeral for another officer The Phoenixville Police Department is in mourning after a crash took the life of one of their own.

Phoenixville cop killed in crash after leaving funeral for another officer The Phoenixville Police Department is in mourning after a crash took the life of one of their own.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Funeral services were held on Wednesday for a Phoenixville police officer who was killed in a crash.

Our Lady of Guadeloupe Church in Doylestown hosted a celebration of life for Officer Arthur Scene IV.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

The 39-year-old died on October 27 in Warminster.

Investigators say he was leaving the funeral of a fellow police officer when the crash took place.

Scena reportedly pulled out onto the road while riding his motorcycle when he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.