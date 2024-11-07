24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Funeral held for Phoenixville police officer killed in motorcycle crash

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, November 7, 2024 4:10AM
DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Funeral services were held on Wednesday for a Phoenixville police officer who was killed in a crash.

Our Lady of Guadeloupe Church in Doylestown hosted a celebration of life for Officer Arthur Scene IV.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

The 39-year-old died on October 27 in Warminster.

Investigators say he was leaving the funeral of a fellow police officer when the crash took place.

Scena reportedly pulled out onto the road while riding his motorcycle when he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

