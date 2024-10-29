Phoenixville police officer killed in Warminster crash

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Phoenixville Police Department announced Monday that one of their own died in a car crash over the weekend.

Officer Arthur Scena IV was killed in a wreck Sunday night in Warminster, Bucks County, the department posted on Facebook.

Scena graduated from the Montgomery County Police Academy in 2010. He was a correctional officer with the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and worked as an officer for the Philadelphia Housing Authority and Chester police before joining the Phoenixville ranks in 2019

Scena leaves behind a wife, daughter and stepdaughter.

A GoFundMe page shared by the department has raised more than $40,000 as of Monday night.

Further details on the crash have not been released.