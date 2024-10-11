FYI Philly checks out new Philadelphia restaurants Black Dragon, La Baja and spots for fall fun

La Baja is a new Mexican eatery from James Beard finalist

James Beard nominee Dionicio Jimenez and his wife Mariangeli Alicea Saez recently opened La Baja in Ambler.

It is the latest dining destination from the couple who also have formed a following at Cantina La Martina in Kensington and pop-up locations at the Cherry Street Pier.

The new space features elevated Mexican fare focused on dishes designed around ingredients you would find near the northern border of Mexico.

The restaurant has an open kitchen and items inspired by the diverse cultures you would find near the border ranging from Asian and Mediterranean to African.

THE BYO space is currently offering dinner service with plans to open weekend brunch this fall.

Black Dragon Takeout brings culinary crossover of two cultures

Chef-owner Kurt Evans of Down North Pizza just opened a fast casual spot in West Philly that might make you look twice.

Black Dragon Takeout serves 'soul food with a Chinese takeout aesthetic'.

He got the idea when he saw a void happening in Black neighborhoods - the staple Chinese food stores were disappearing.

He says he finds that most of the younger generation of these family-owned businesses are choosing not to continue the business.

So Chef Kurt chose to keep the same aesthetic, but change the ingredients and names of the dishes, with Black culture being forward in the food.

The 'collard green eggrolls' are a good example, and instead of General Tso's Chicken, he serves 'General Roscoe's Chicken', in homage to General Roscoe Robinson, Jr. - the first African-American to become a four-star general in the United States Army.

Customers have been lining up before opening, and Chef Kurt intends to continue the concept at other Chinese stores that have closed.

Discover brews with altitude at Bonesaw Pilot House

Step into the aviation-inspired Bonesaw Pilot House, where craft beer meets innovation and community. Located at the Deptford Mall in Deptford, NJ, this unique venue offers an immersive experience featuring over 20 beers on tap, from hazy IPAs like the flagship Swoosh to the seasonal favorite Bonetoberfest.

Get ready to taste creativity in each glass, as Bonesaw's small-batch brews and seasonal specialties offer something for every palate. Enjoy classic lagers, experimental seltzers, and even unique craft sodas. With an airplane turbine table, a plane hanging overhead, and a runway-themed bar, the atmosphere is as unforgettable as the drinks.

Whether you're a seasoned craft beer lover or exploring for the first time, Bonesaw Pilot House promises a memorable visit.

Bonesaw Brewing | Facebook | Instagram

1750 Deptford Center Rd Suite 1500, Deptford, N.J. 08096

Hellerick's Family Farm offers family fun, adventure for the fall

Hellerick's Family Farm offers an adventure destination for the family in the fall.

The 30-acre property has a collection of agritourism attractions including a 40-foot adventure course with ziplines and bridges.

There is a five-acre sunflower garden and a five-acre wildflower space.

Hayrides offer tours of the farm, and they carry 60 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squashes.

This year they added miniature golf and soft serve ice cream to go with the corn maze.

Plus, you can visit farm animals and even get a yoga session in with goats.

While you are there you can learn about the family farm, which dates back to 1785.

Hellerick's Family Farm | Facebook | Instagram

5500 Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902

The Funplex is filled with fall fun for its upcoming season

The Funplex is currently hosting Funtober Fest, with its last day on October 13th.

There are rides outside, face painting, and pumpkin picking for kids.

Inside, you can enjoy various rides like the go-kart track or enjoy some games at the arcade.

Be sure to try their new fall-themed menu with items like their roast beef sandwich, donut holes, and candy apples.

For those over 21, you can try new festive drinks such as the white peach sangria, Captain Cider, and witches brew.

Enjoy your drink over at Strike and Sip or at the well-loved Adult Night After Dark series they're bringing back this fall season.

The last two Fridays of October, the funplex will be spookier than usual for Halloween-themed adult nights.

The Funplex is offering its biggest membership discount during Thanksgiving for their hotel right next door.

When you buy a night stay you can get a second night at half off.

For Black Friday, you can get any of their memberships all year or summer membership, at the most discounted rate.

For more information visit the Funplex website.

Funplex | Instagram | Facebook

Philadelphia Film Society announces lineup for 33rd Film Festival

The Philadelphia Film Society is preparing to kick off its 33rd Annual Film Festival on October 17th.

It's an 11-day event for film lovers and offers the option to buy an all-access badge to digest over 50 movies.

There will be in-person screenings at all the PFS venues, including the Philadelphia Film Center, PFS Bourse Theater, and PFS East.

J. Andrew Greenblatt, CEO & Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society shares how excited he is to bring some of the best films around the world to Philadelphia.

The festival kicks off with a film called "September 5" directed by Tim Fehlbaum.

The Centerpiece screenings include "Conclave," "September 5," and "Unstoppable," which are among the most anticipated of the year.

The festival will close at the Philadelphia Film Center showcasing "Blitz", a film about World War 2 directed by Steve Mcqueen.

Michael Lerman, Artistic Director & Senior Director of Programming, expressed excitement for the diverse selection of films for everyone at this year's Philadelphia Film Festival.

For more information about the Philadelphia Film Society, visit Filmadelphia.org.

Philadelphia Film Festival|Instagram | Facebook

American Forms set for one-night run at Perelman Theater

The Sphinx Virtuosi is staging a performance in the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater called American Form/s, featuring professional percussionist Josh Jones.

"They've carefully curated a program that demonstrates the richness of American classical music," says Marquise Lindsey-Bradley, Marketing & Engagement Director for the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society. "The Sphinx Virtuosi is a group of 18 Black and Latinx musicians."

He says the self-conducted ensemble is "a dynamic group of young professionals."

It's the flagship ensemble for the Sphinx Organization, a Detroit-based nonprofit.

"Dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts," says Lindsey-Bradley. "Each year they tour the country and present works by Black and Latin American composers."

Audiences will also hear percussionist Josh Jones.

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society is presenting the concert for one night only on October 18 at 7:30pm.

"And that program will feature works by Scott Joplin, Jessie Montgomery," says Lindsey-Bradley.

It also includes the Philadelphia premiere of Drill, a drum set concerto by Curtis Stewart, that will showcase Jones' musicianship.

"The classical music field is one that is vast and really varied, and we want to make sure that our Philadelphia audiences know that and have access to all of the beauty that classical music has to offer," says Lindsey-Bradley.

He says he hopes audiences maybe walk away with "their idea of classical music reframed."

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society presents the Sphinx Virtuosi & Josh Jones on October 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater.

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society | Sphinx Virtuosi & Britton-René Collins | Tickets

Perelman Theater (inside the Kimmel Center)

300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Therapy tools for teens keep school year stress in check

The experts at Main Line Health have therapy programs that use mindfulness techniques almost any teen can benefit from.

The stresses young people face today are a lot to deal with - education, peers, trying to figure out the next steps in life, and social media are just a few.

Having a therapist on your teen's healthcare team can help.

Main Line Health | Facebook | Instagram