Fun for the final weeks of December

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- This weekend on FYI Philly:

Sunday at 2 and all weekend on 6abc's streaming apps

Ducis and Alicia are hosting from the festive 6abc studios, and there are most festive spots across the region...

...starting with a roundup of light shows.

We visited a total of six holiday lights shows in the Philadelphia region to see millions of lights synchronized to holiday music for the holiday season.

Celebrate with your friends and family by strolling through the lights or driving through. You can enjoy festive activities and holiday bites during your visit.

Philadelphia Zoo transformed its 42-acre campus with over 1 million lights for its fifth year of LumiNature.

The Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

The Electrical Spectacle's free light show powered by PECO is back at Franklin Square.

Winter In Franklin Square

200 N 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

There's a light show in Lancaster at revamped baseball field, Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Christmas Spirit Light Show

650 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Founding Footsteps trollies around the city to catch a collection of the city's top light shows.

Founding Footsteps Holiday Light Tour

901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

For 49 years Festival of Lights has been lighting up Rose Tree Park in Delaware County.

Rose Tree Festival of Lights

1671 N Providence Rd, Media, PA 19063

The Union League's golf course in Whitemarsh Township has been transformed into a European Style holiday market.

The clubhouse at Union League Liberty Hill is now the gateway to a 3-acre Winter Wonderland. There's a Santa chalet. Ferris wheel, kiddie rides and an ice rink along with games like skee-ball, hoops and Hacky Sack.

For last minute-shoppers, there are more than 30 high-end shops, with local vendors offering everything from woodworking and ceramics to dog treats, candles and soaps.

There are themed bars too, like Kringle's Whiskey Room and Bergy's Brauhaus and Beer Garden. Reading Coffee Co. has set up a coffee, espresso and hot chocolate bar.

Yuletide at Liberty Hill

800 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, Pa 19444

Next stop: Phila. City Hall for food and a little exercise.

At the base of City Hall in Dilworth Park, the Rothman Orthopaedics Rink and Cabin are open through Februrary 23, 2025. Brand new this year, an interactive art installation made with thousands of mirror-like strands dangling from above the rink. Before or after you hit the ice, you can toast to good cheer and find hearty comfort food classics in the cabin.

Rothman Orthopaedics Rink & Cabin | Facebook | Instagram

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

open daily from 12:00 noon, 11:30 am on weekends

The merry main streets of Chester County make shopping local easy and rewarding...,

From gifting to grandeur, Longwood Gardens debuts the much-anticipated Longwood Reimagined, with it's centerpiece glass conservatory that appears to float on water. The annual Longwood Christmas sets the grounds aglow for another season of spectacular light shows and more.

For a theatrical destination, People's Light in Malvern is celebrating 50 years of shows, with "Peter Panto" onstage through January 5th, 2025.

The adjoining Farmhouse at People's Light is a unique culinary space that can host your events, as well as their own - like Comedy Night, Wine Flight Night, and Swing Dance Nights. A great place to stay and make your explorations into a getaway is the Desmond Hotel Malvern, which was just voted the #1 Doubletree by Hilton in the Americas, and #4 in the world. Look for a New Year's Eve package to ring in the new year, and consider as a venue for a weddings or other special occasions.

In Pottstown this holiday light show is combined with a holiday-themed carnival.

Carnival of Lights

144 W Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465

The Brandywine Valley Tourism Information Center | Facebook | Instagram

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram

People's Light | Facebook | Instagram

The Farmhouse at People's Light | Facebook | Instagram

The Desmond Malvern | Facebook | Instagram

Get the right bottle for New Years Eve!

Popping a cork on some bubbly is a New Year's Eve tradition, just make sure you're popping open something you actually want to drink.

Our partners at Fine Wine and Good Spirits have some good tips... click here for expert ideas!

For all you last minute shoppers...

We rounded up 6 gift ideas from experiences to things that will fill up the stocking. Give the gift of a day out in the city at the 2025 Philadelphia Auto Show or give a taste of spring in the winter at the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show. We have handmade simple syrups with unique flavors, cookies to satisfy that sweet tooth and don't forget your furry friends. Dog treats are also a great gift for the holiday season.

The Philadelphia Auto Show | Facebook | Instagram

Black Tie Tailgate Gala | January 10, 2025 | Pennsylvania Convention Center

Public Show January 11-20, 2025 | Pennsylvania Convention Center

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show | Facebook | Instagram

March 1-9, 2025 | Pennsylvania Convention Center

Pet Friendly Dog Bakery | Facebook | Instagram

4324 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Blake's Mother's Cookies | Facebook | Instagram

210 Carter Drive, West Chester, PA

Kitty on Top Bartending & KCQ Simple Syrups | Facebook | Instagram

2544 Fairhill Avenue, Glenside, PA 19038

Ensemble Arts Philly Broadway Series | Facebook | Instagram