Restaurant Week, New Places to Eat, Indoor and Outdoor Fun and More - FYI Philly 1/18/2025

THE BEN FRANKLIN PARKWAY (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly Alicia and Nydia are enjoying Restaurant Week, checking out fun in the Poconos and so much more.

Avana is the latest from restaurateur Felicia Wilson, founder and CEO of the Amina Hospitality Collection.

The restaurant sits on the ground level of the Park Towne Place Apartments, and will open a huge patio space in the warm-weather months.

Avana | Instagram

2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway - East Tower

Philadelphia, PA 19130

215-419-5971

open from 4:00pm, closed Mondays

At Bar Palmina, owner Nikki Graziano mixes, muddles, and makes creative cocktails as well as versions of an Old Fashioned, all kinds of martinis and more. All are alcohol free.

The bar hosts meetups. A sober queer community meets there a couple of times a month. There are also movie nights and trivia night. And the drinks are delicious.

Bar Palmina |Facebook | Instagram

1306 N. Front Street

Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

Center City District Restaurant Week is back There are 122 participating restaurants offering either $40 or $60 multi-course dinners. Some restaurants are also offering a $20, 2-course lunch.

We visited Kinme in Midtown for sushi and house made dumplings.

For flavors from Trinidad & Tobago, the father and son-run Flambo will be serving up butter chicken-a tomato based, masala-like dish.

If you haven't checked out the new High Street inside the historic Franklin Residences, restaurant week is the perfect time. The building, formerly a grand hotel, is celebrating its 100th birthday this month.

Center City District Restaurant Week

January 19-February 1, 2025

Kinme |Facebook | Instagram |

1117 Locust Street

Philadelphia, Pa. 19017

Flambo| Facebook | Instagram

205 S. 13th Street

Philadelphia, Pa. 19017

High Street Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

101 S. 9th Street

Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

Kenan Rabah is the baker behind the new Majdal Bakery in Queen Village. The bakery pays homage to his hometown Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights by offering sweet and savory pastries that remind him of home.

Majdal Bakery | Instagram

618 S 5th St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

When it comes to gifting local favorites, Pennsylvania General Store has you covered. The flagship store is in the Reading Terminal Market where Julie Holahan and her late husband, Michael, began a boxed lunch business in 1987.

She now has a store in Elkins Park too and the business is known for its gift baskets.

Pennsylvania General Store | Facebook | Instagram

Elkins Park Retail Outlet

864 Township Line Rd

Elkins Park, Pa. 19027

Reading Terminal Market Store

1136 Arch Street, Suite 455

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Ever wanted to try your hand at creating a plant décor item with the help of an expert? Look for Cozy Quarters Décor & More owner Jamie Bartman at the upcoming Philadelphia Home + Garden Show.

The show runs from February 21, 2025 through February 23, 2025, and if you miss a session, you can still find Jamie's workshops monthly, and at other events in the area.

Philly Home + Garden Show | Facebook | Instagram

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Avenue

Oaks, PA 19456

Cozy Quarters Decor + More | Facebook | Instagram

Our sponsor partners at the Pocono Television Network take us to Alvin's Offroad Playground, a fourth generation, family-run, adrenaline-filled outdoor adventure. It's an ATV enthusiasts dream come true with one hour guided tours of the 70-acre property. There are 2 circular tracks, a dirt and sand track, a small figure eight track and a variety of trails and runs for riders of all levels.

Pocono Television Network: Alvin's Offroad Playground

2069 Long Pond Rd.

Long Pond, Pa. 18334