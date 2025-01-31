FYI Philly | Love Is In The Air

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we're getting ready for a little romance with our Valentines Day special.

We rounded up three stops for different day parts starting with brunch.

Toast Café is celebrating Galentine's Day on February 8th but they are always in a loving mood serving sweet and savory brunch favorites. From the brioche French Toast to the Tuscan chicken and a menu of soulful sides that will satisfy any appetite.

Elevated cocktails are the specialty at Almanac in Old City. The speakeasy atmosphere provides an intimate setting just above Ogawa Sushi and Kappo. The menu blends Japanese and American culture and flavors behind the bar along with a selection of bar food favorites.

Dear Daphni is the latest offering from restaurateur Michael Schulson. It's the first Mediterranean style menu in the Schulson Collective. The restaurant offers a picturesque dining room with fresh ingredients at the heart of each dish from the kebabs to the mezzes.

Toast Café with Jae Roche | Facebook | Instagram

500 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Almanac | Facebook | Instagram

310 Market Street, Second Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Dear Daphni | Facebook | Instagram

125 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Don't forget the flowers...

Mother and daughter Reneé and Réna Nealy, are the owners of R & R Floral Creations.

It's a home-based business located in Germantown offering unique bouquets. You can purchase glitter flowers, mixed arrangements in a heart-shaped box, and roses that can last up to four years called forever roses.

R & R Floral Creations is prepared for last-minute Valentine's Day flower shoppers, with mixed arrangements pre-made on Réna's Porch.

You can purchase their flowers on the R & R Floral Creations website and Doordash.

R & R Floral Creations | Instagram

And dessert...

Lily of the Valley Cupcakery is the baked goods business of husband-and-wife team Terrance and Rashida Baldwin. What started as a side hustle for wife Rashida turned into her dream work with the help of husband Terrance, who learned to bake just to support his wife's passion project.

They are using extra space above the bakery to host events like the upcoming Couple's Dinner and Dessert on February 15th, with a painting activity included.

Lily of the Valley Cupcakery | Facebook | Instagram

26 Maplewood Mall

Philadelphia, PA 19144

267-437-4176

(closed Sunday & Monday)

Want some honey for your honey?

Don Shump is the man behind the sweet stuff at Philadelphia Bee Company. He produces all products from the hive, from an assortment of honeys to beeswax candles, including his most unusual offering from a hive that smelled like maple bacon. Lab tests at Penn State University determined the honey was being made with the help of the spotted lantern flies which had attacked the trees giving the bees access to the sap. He tested the honey out at a cheese and honey pairing at the Free Library and says it was the hit of the night.

Don manages about 150 hives in neighborhoods around the city with the zip code on top of his jar indicating the bee's foraging grounds. Some of Don's honey also goes into the sweet honey bonbons at Shane Confectionary in Old City (which has a lot of other sweet treats for Valentines Day.)

Philadelphia Bee Company |Facebook | Instagram

Philly Home + Garden Show

Feb 21-23, 2025

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks

Enjoy the night over a little candlelight

At Make and Mellow, owner Kim Graham will be your guide, as you choose your vessel and scents and make your own candles, perhaps with a special someone.

Kim started making candles in 2012, to self-heal during a challenging time, and never stopped.

Make and Mellow |Facebook | Instagram

1330 N. Washington Street, Wilmington, De. 19801

info@makeandmellow.com | 302.696.6284

And get steamy in South Philadelphia

At FDR Park on the front porch of the American Swedish Historical Museum there is a pop up sauna to help take the chill off this winter. Ebba Sparre Sauna Collective has 3 barrels available for a sauna experience.

Ebba Sparre Sauna Collective | Facebook | Instagram

At FDR Park - American Swedish Historical Museum

1900 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

