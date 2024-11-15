FYI Philly visits Jaffa Bar, Little Water, Triple Bottom Brewing and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FYI Philly has some great holiday hangouts this week, visiting a new spot from Michael Solomonov and a local brewery giving back to the community.

Go inside Jaffa Bar, the newest restaurant from Michael Solomonov

Jaffa Bar is the latest dining opening from Michael Solomonov and his restaurant group CookNSolo.

The Old Kensington eatery is set in a historic firehouse that dates to the 1850s.

Outside a giant tower is reminiscent of the famous port city the restaurant is named after.

Inside, the modern dining room also features elements of the coastal city in Tel Aviv.

The menu is the final nod to the historic Jaffa, with flavors that capture the essence of the town's influences from around the world.

There is a raw bar and, for the first time, a CookNSolo restaurant will be serving shellfish.

There are more than two dozen cocktails on the drink menu and two floors to experience inside the restaurant.

Jaffa Bar | Instagram

1625 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Little Water brings seafood-forward cuisine, coastal vibes to Philly

Just off Rittenhouse Square, new spot Little Water brings chef and co-owner Randy Rucker's seafood-forward menu to the cuisine scene.

With his wife and co-owner Amanda Rucker setting the design feel of coastal vibes, the couple says the concept pays homage to the places near water where they have lived over the years - including Martha's Vineyard, the Gulf Coast, and the Eastern shores of Connecticut.

Menu items include The Grand Plateau - a collection of raw and chilled seafood - and a Golden Osetra Caviar Service, presented as a high-low play on traditional caviar service, with hush puppies, house-made ricotta, and lemon oil.

Like River Twice, the new restaurant shares the ethos of sustainability, local sourcing, and seasonal ingredients.

Chef Randy has earned multiple James Beard nominations over the years, and the couple will soon be welcoming their second child.

Little Water | Instagram

261 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Dinner Tuesday-Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

Triple Bottom Brewing provides jobs to formerly incarcerated people

On a normally closed Monday evening, Triple Bottom Brewing was bustling.

Tariq Hampton was manning the bar and serving tables, while Michelle Berger was in the kitchen.

Both are members of the inaugural class of Triple Bottom's The Future of Service Apprenticeship program, a paid 16-week job training and leadership development program.

According to Triple Bottom Co-Founder & CEO Tess Hart, this was their first real event to see what it feels like to manage an entire shift.

Tess founded Triple Bottom Brewing five years ago as a fair chance business, hiring people who are justice-impacted or housing-insecure.

With the apprentice program, she's expanding the brewery's reach, training people for other jobs in the hospitality industry.

Her ask of potential employers is that they guarantee the people Triple Bottom has trained at least $15/hour and a clear career path for growth.

Triple Bottom is a for-profit certified B-Corp.

They sought grants to run the apprentice program, putting the small business in a space traditionally occupied by non-profits.

Tess says she hopes more small businesses will do this kind of work, citing Philadelphia's status as the poorest large city in America.

A job, she points out, can really change a life.

Triple Bottom Brewing | Website | Facebook | Instagram

915 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

Fine Wine & Good Spirits: Thanksgiving feast wines for every budget

We reached out to the experts at Fine Wine & Good Spirits to pick the perfect wine -- for all budgets -- to enjoy this Thanksgiving season.

ENTRY LEVEL WINES

If you're looking for an affordable wine that goes with everything, Fine Wine & Good Spirits wine specialist Max Gottesfeld says try Prosecco. If it's bubbly, it works.

If you're looking to impress with something less known, Max recommends the French pickpoul, which he describes as similar to a Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio.

He calls the Beaujolais a super juicy choice for the turkey dinner.

MIDDLE RANGE WINES

If you want to spend a bit more, Max says go with the Bugey-Cerdon, a naturally bubbly wine with a fun name and lower alcohol content that pairs well with all foods.

For a super fruity vegan wine, Max says everyone tends to like the Santa Julia or the Fresco di Masi.

SHOWSTOPPER WINES

For a real showstopper, Max describes the dry Lambrusco as 'the best wine people have never tried.'

He describes the Bundlach Bundschu Gewürztraminer as a luxurious wine that costs about $25 but tastes like you spent $100.

For about $40, you can try Rose Rock's super flavorful Pinot Noir. Max promises it's worth the extra money.

For dessert, he recommends Madeira, citing its sweet taste and cool history, dating back to the American Colonies.

Because it's oxidized and fortified, Madeira will keep for years after it's opened.

For high-quality wines at a great price, shop the chairman's selection, available online and in premium collection stores like the one where Max is located at 1112 Chestnut Street.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits is one of the largest buyers of wine in the world, which gives them purchasing power.

They can then pass on that significant savings to customers.

The Fill-A-Tote program is another way to save, with 12 wines to choose from in November and December.

Buy 6 of one or any combination of the 12 and you'll save $14 and get a free tote bag.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

1112 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

215-923-1790

Online orders must be placed by Wednesday, Nov. 20th to receive shipments by Thanksgiving

Frosted Fox Cake Shop has amazing scratch-baked pied for Thanksgiving

The Frosted Fox Cake Shop serves up cakes, pies, cookies, cupcakes and more -- all baked daily from scratch.

The husband-and-wife team, Jennifer Low and Sean Williams, met at The Culinary Institute of America, married in 2010 and opened the shop in Mt. Airy in 2015.

Every Thanksgiving, the couple and their team bake a selection of pies for the holiday fall feast.

Pie flavors this year include pecan, pear-ginger, pumpkin, a classic apple crumble, and sweet potato pie.

The ordering window to get your pie in time for Thanksgiving runs from now, until Saturday, November 23 at 5:00pm.

Then pickup days are Tuesday November 26 from 10:00am to 5:00pm, or Wednesday November 27th from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The Frosted Fox Cake Shop | Facebook | Instagram

6511 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

267-900-5453

hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Alchemy X brings Fitness and Holistic Health Facility to Philly

Fitness and Holistic Health Facility Alchemy X moved from South Philly to the Navy Yard this past June.

Owner DaraMarie Adams opened Alchemy X in 2022 with the help of her fitness instructor turned into close friend, Alexis Guthrie.

With Dara's previous experience working in finance, she took classes with Alexis to clear her mind.

Alchemy X was born after discovering they shared the same dream of creating a community space based on fitness and wellness.

Alchemy X now has two rooms and 11 instructors for their pilate-based classes of various levels.

The newest addition to Alchemy X is the coffee and juice bar where Adams makes juices, cleanses, and detoxes based on your needs and seasonal drinks.

You can visit the Alchemy X website to book your next class.

website | Website|Instagram|

1200 Constitution Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19112.

Wondrous Space helps usher in Franklin Institute's 200 anniversary

Wondrous Space opened at the Franklin Institute in November 2023.

The exhibition is a glimpse of a transformative project at Franklin Institute to modernize the building as it celebrates its 200th anniversary.

The exhibition uses advanced technology to continue the museum's educational mission.

Interactive displays give guests a full body experience that not only takes them into space but also gives them the chance to design and engineer space projects.

The exhibition aims to show the diversity of people and jobs involved in space exploration.

Franklin Institute | Facebook | Instagram

222 North 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! coming to Miller Theater

Get in the holiday spirit with Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.

"We're excited to bring the Grinch back for Thanksgiving weekend just to get your holiday season off right," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly.

"The Grinch is such an iconic figure," says composer Mel Marvin. "There's something about that image."

Egler says this Broadway musical is "definitely for kids," but "adults really love it too."

Timothy Mason wrote the book and lyrics for the musical in 1994 based on Dr. Seuss' work.

"Our show is the book put on the stage," says Marvin.

Egler says it's fun to see the story expanded into a stage show with music.

Mel Marvin composed ten original songs for the score.

"We did use the two songs, You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas, from the animated version because they are so iconic," says Marvin.

And as the story goes, when the Grinch arrives in Whoville, he tries to ruin Christmas.

"He is just mean," says Marvin.

"He's been so terrible to the Who's and they welcome him in," says Egler.

It's ultimately a story about community and redemption.

"He has a realization because someone is really nice to him," says Marvin.

And that person is Cindy Lou Who.

"And that sort of helps melt his terrible little heart," says Egler. "And he saves Christmas."

"The heart, you can see it happen," says Marvin. "The costumes are really, really quite extraordinary."

The nine-show run includes a sensory-friendly performance.

Egler says it's fun to see "the mean old Grinch" become the person that they have over for Christmas dinner.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will be at the Miller Theater from November 26 through December 1, 2024.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical | Tickets

Miller Theater

250 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102