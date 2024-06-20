FYI Philly's Summer Fun at the Philly Zoo, the Jersey Shore and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nydia Han and Alyana Gomez kick off the summer season with road trips to the countryside, fountains, fireworks and gardens galore.

Chester County has summer outdoor fun from kayaks to fruit picking

The countryside of Chester County -- just outside Philadelphia -- opens up outdoor possibilities all summer long.

Northbrook Canoe Company offers trips and self-guided tours along the mild waters of the Brandywine River.

Canoes, kayaks, and tubes are available for safe floats along the waterway.

Finish your excursion with grill snacks, or the complete Canoe & Dine experience -- with live music, full barbecue dinner by twilight, and s'mores around a bonfire.

At Highland Orchards, acres of farmland open up to visitors for 'pick your own'.

Fruits in season, like cherries and strawberries, are available -- along with a farm market, bakery, and kids play area.

Levante Brewing Company hosts a pop-up beer garden at Highland Orchards all season, with their taproom also located in West Chester.

For a way to take history outdoors, try a walking tour at the Chester County History Center. It focuses on figures and locations in American history that are local to the area.

For an outdoor dining experience, Limoncello West Chester just opened a new patio called The Gardens, with a floral theme - for dining al fresco on Southern Italian specialties.

Northbrook Canoe Company | Facebook | Instagram

1810 Beagle Road, West Chester, PA 19382

610-793-2279

open daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Chester County History Center | Facebook | Instagram

225 N. High Street, West Chester, PA 19380

610-692-4800

open Wednesday through Saturday

Highland Orchards | Facebook | Instagram

1000 Marshallton Thorndale Road, West Chester, PA 19380

610-269-3494

Levante Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram

208 Carter Drive, Suite 2, West Chester, PA 19382

484-202-0622

Beer Garden at Highland Orchards - Saturdays and Sundays

Limoncello West Chester | Instagram | Facebook West Chester | Facebook Chester Springs

9 N. Walnut Street, West Chester, PA 19380

610-436-6230

Happy Hour 4-6pm; closed Monday

Get an exclusive look at Longwood Gardens' summer series

New garden spaces and the Festival of Fountains make summer one of the best times of year to take in the floral scenery at Longwood Garden.

Now through October 27, tickets are available for performances across all presentations.

After a two-year hiatus, guests can once again enjoy the Conservatory Overlook, reimagined with yellowwood trees and tiered vistas.

Returning are the dramatic Fireworks & Fountains Shows -- with new performances, an enhanced sound system, and reserved seating.

Longwood's popular Illuminated Fountain Performances flow on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, with a variety of musical styles.

Festive Fridays offer bell tower climbs and special concessions, and the highlight Wine & Jazz Festival on September 14th features a distinguished lineup with headliner Diane Reeves.

The Summer Performance Series brings award-winning performers throughout the season, including Cuban pianist Chucho Valdes on August 25th.

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

610-388-1000

Festival of Fountains runs through October 27th

Feed your favorite animals at the Philadelphia Zoo

Go behind the scenes for a feeding frenzy at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Adventure awaits with the much-anticipated return of the behind-the-scenes experiences.

It is the first summer since before the pandemic that guests will have the chance to get up close and personal for feeding time.

There are several species available with each opportunity a different encounter.

You can walk into the home of the Humboldt Penguins and feed each its favorite fish treat.

For the first time ever, big cats are part of the behind-the-scenes portfolio where you can witness tigers experiencing a favorite form of enrichment.

Hippos, giraffes, porcupines and Tony the rhino are all available to meet.

It is an experience you can only get at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Philadelphia Zoo | Facebook | Instagram

3400 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia PA

Ma & Pa's Tex-Mex BBQ brings authentic South Texas flavors to Rancocas Woods

At Ma & Pa's Tex-Mex BBQ, owner Alex Martinez strives to "make tacos great again"!

Nestled in the heart of Rancocas Woods in Mount Laurel, Ma & Pa's offers a unique twist on traditional Tex-Mex cuisine, blending South Texas flavors with northern Mexican influences.

Alex brings a personal touch to every dish, honoring his parents' legacy and culinary traditions. From their birria cheesesteak to their famous triple decker quesadilla, their menu is crafted with love and dedication.

Ma & Pa's Tex-Mex BBQ uses fresh, local ingredients, preparing nearly everything from scratch, including homemade flour tortillas and signature sauces. The menu features a variety of proteins like smoked brisket, grilled chicken, and fish, catering to all tastes.

Alex's journey started with a food truck, inspired by his late father's wish, and has grown into a beloved local eatery with frequent praise for their outstanding food and service.

mapastexmexbbq.com | Facebook

116 Creek Rd, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054

956-592-1494

Hi-Lo Taco Co. serving Tex Mex faves in Washington Square

For owner, chef and founder Jeff Newman, Hi-Lo Taco Co. is the realization of a childhood dream to own his own restaurant.

He offers tacos a la carte, so you can mix and match to make your own meal.

There's a vegetarian cauliflower taco, a mahi mahi fish taco, pineapple pork and the Smashburger taco, which is like a Big Mac.

All are wrapped in handmade tortillas.

The wings are smoked then fried.

The chips are fried in-house and there's a trio of dips-house-made salsa ranchera made with Jersey tomatoes, hand-smashed guacamole and Good Queso, made with Philabundance Abundantly Good Cheese.

Newman says for every 30 quesos they sell, they donate a pound of cheese to Philabundance.

There's a full bar with cocktails like the house margarita, dubbed the Hi-Lo Silver.

The dirty Martina is like a martini but made with tequila instead of gin.

And there's a Texas favorite called Ranch Water.

It's a tap with a line of tequila and a line of soda water.

Mix the two and it creates a sparkly Margarita-type drink that you can flavor up with syrups like the prickly pear.

Hi-Lo Taco Co. participates in Center City District SIPS every Wednesday in summer; and hosts Happy Hour every day from 4-6 p.m.

Hi-Lo Taco Company | Facebook | https://www.instagram.com/hilotacoco/

1109 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

Workshop Underground creates custom jewelry on South Street

Ruben Luna is the owner and creative director of the jewelry store Workshop Underground.

The Columbia alum started a career in finance and transitioned to product merchandising.

His career pivot has led him to work with brands like The Gap, Urban Outfitters, Movado, Tommy Hilfiger, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In 2015, he opened his first brick-and-mortar as owner and creative director of Workshop Underground.

He specializes in custom designs and has 15 in-store and online collections for an accessible price.

He offers custom engagement rings and wedding bands for your special day.

In the fall Luna plans to host a wedding band workshop class available to the public.

Workshop Underground | Instagram| Facebook

1544 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

IMPRINT: Dox Thrash, Black Life, and American Culture on view at AAMP

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) is celebrating a Philadelphia artist and well-known printmaker, who also helped pioneer new techniques for the process.

The exhibition is called IMPRINT: Dox Thrash, Black Life, and American Culture.

"These offer snapshots into Dox Thrash's life," says Dejay B. Duckett, Vice President of Curatorial Services for the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

She says the exhibition's name refers to how Thrash's art "made an imprint on Philadelphia and the nation."

He was born in Georgia in 1893, and came north as a teenager as part of the First Great Migration.

"He was so young and had the audacity to assert himself as an artist," says Duckett. "He started taking night classes at the Art Institute of Chicago."

He put his studies on hold during World War I.

"Fights in the war as a Buffalo Soldier, an all-Black regiment," she says. "And then he started traveling."

She says while traveling, he was part of Black vaudeville acts and these life experiences all had an influence on his work.

He settled in Philadelphia in 1926.

"And that's when he took up printmaking," says Duckett.

Almost 100 of his works are on view, mainly prints.

There are some aquatints and carborundum mezzotints.

Duckett says the process of carborundum mezzotint printmaking, "is something that he pioneered," while living here in Philadelphia.

"But we also have a few rarely seen watercolors and works on canvas that were done late in life," she says. "These pieces have a real Afro-futuristic quality to them."

There are several sections to explore, including portraiture, where visitors can see the piece called Standing Tall.

Still life, work life, musicality, as well as cityscapes and landscapes are also highlighted.

Duckett says Thrash is "a master of line and creating tonality in his work."

"And he created a visual diary," she says. "All parts of his personality found their way into his artwork."

Duckett says when visitors come to the museum, she hopes the exhibition offers a new perspective on Thrash's work.

IMPRINT: Dox Thrash, Black Life, and American Culture is on view through August 4.

IMPRINT: Dox Thrash, Black Life, and American Culture | Tickets

701 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-574-0380

PHS Popup Garden at Manayunk | Facebook |Instagram

106 Jamestown Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19127