Fans frustrated, but refunds rolling out after Star Trek convention abruptly canceled

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Troubleshooters have an update about a convention primarily for Star Trek fans that was abruptly canceled.

It left dozens of consumers looking for refunds, but now we are getting answers and results.

Nicole Forst, of Pottstown, Montgomery County, and her parents paid $514 for tickets to the Galactic Diversity and Inclusion Convention, hosted by the nonprofit Gaaays in Spaaace.

This year, the convention was supposed to take place the first weekend of May in Center City. But ticket holders received an email announcing the event was canceled.

Bridget Delaney, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, is out $65.83.

Both consumers told the Troubleshooters they want their money back.

"Everyone will be refunded, but because of our limited resources and the truly unprecedented nature of this, it just won't all happen at once," said Dan Deevy, the convention organizer and founder of Gaaays in Spaaace.

"Right up until the last possible second. I was doing everything I possibly could," he told our Nydia Han.

Deevy said the first four batches of refunds have already gone out.

He says his organization, Gaaays in Spaaace, has put on more than 300 events, and this was the first time it's ever had to cancel.

"We reached out to you by email. We also called you. We did not hear back. Your customers say that you ghosted them. The ticket agency says that you ghosted them. Why didn't you respond to people who had questions about refunds?" asked Nydia Han.

"I am the only person that is working on Gaaays in Spaaace. I tried to handle things as best I could," he replied.

As far as when the remaining ticket holders will get their refunds, Deevy could only say that it is a gradual process.

The good news is Forst has received her refund, and Delaney is hoping she is in the next round.

Deevy says many people are opting not to get refunds because they believe in the mission of the organization to celebrate diversity and provide a safe space.

He also says he did not make a dime from the convention.