Gas main break closes part of Rt. 42 near Greentree Rd. in Washington Twp., New Jersey

The gas main break closed traffic in all directions, but right now only one right lane remains closed as crews make repairs.

WASHINGTON TWP., NJ (WPVI) -- A gas main break is causing traffic issues in Gloucester County, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

Chopper 6 was over the busy Route 42 earlier in the morning, near Greentree Road in Washington Township.

Officials say it's expected to be closed until 6 p.m. Tuesday.