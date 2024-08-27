The Gelato Shop is serving authentic Italian gelato in New Hope

We head to Bucks County and the Gelato Shop, a new shop serving authentic Italian Gelato.

We head to Bucks County and the Gelato Shop, a new shop serving authentic Italian Gelato.

We head to Bucks County and the Gelato Shop, a new shop serving authentic Italian Gelato.

We head to Bucks County and the Gelato Shop, a new shop serving authentic Italian Gelato.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gianluigi Dellacio is the proud owner and president of the Gelato Shop in New Hope.

Dellacio manufactures more than 450 flavors of gelato and offers plant-based gelato as well.

You can try Pure Pistachio with toasted and salted pistachio or his vegan salted caramel.

The shop is filled with other tasty treats like cannolis, sorbet and espresso.

He was born and raised in Naples, Italy, where he played professional water polo.

After he won the Italian championship, he took a shift in careers to where he now makes Gelato.

He went to school in Milan for culinary arts shortly after beginning teaching gelato classes.

In 2011 he came to the States and opened his first brick-and-mortar in DC.

Over a decade later he has four shops surrounding the DMV area.

With the title of the first gelato ambassador, he wanted to expand his audience and decided to open his first brick-and-mortar The Gelato Shop last February in Bucks County.

Gianluigi plans on crafting new fall flavors and adding pizza to the menu in just a few months.

Gelato Shop | Instagram | Facebook

87 S Main St, New Hope, PA 18938