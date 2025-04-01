'General Hospital' celebrates 62 years on ABC

"General Hospital" icon Maurice Benard and executive producer Frank Valentini reflect on 62 years of the iconic soap opera.

LOS ANGELES -- "General Hospital" is celebrating its 62nd anniversary!

With over 15,600 episodes to its name, the Emmy Award-winning soap opera is both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production.

On The Red Carpet joined the "General Hospital" crew on set to celebrate the remarkable milestone.

We first caught up with "GH" icon Maurice Benard, who has spent half of his life dedicated to the series.

He said, "I know how long it's been because it started when I was born, 1963. And I've been here, like you said, more than half, well, about half. That's remarkable!"

"We have the most loyal audience in history. I always say, even when my scenes are bad, they think it's great," he joked.

Longtime executive producer Frank Valentini gave us details on the anniversary episode, hinting that "it's a very special show because we're doing a dedication to a character who we haven't seen for a while, and you get to really feel the love of all the residents of Port Charles for this one doctor in the hospital."

"General Hospital" airs weekdays on ABC. Catch up on Hulu.

