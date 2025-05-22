Finola Hughes celebrates 40 years since 'General Hospital' debut ahead of annual Nurses Ball

NEW YORK CITY -- Celebrating 40 years since first appearing on "General Hospital," star Finola Hughes talked about what fans can expect from this week's episode featuring the annual Nurses Ball.

"It is the most exquisite gala with everybody dressed as our family," Hughes said. "It's a fictitious gala to help with HIV and AIDS, raising money, and it's just wonderful."

Among other characters, she plays Anna Devane, currently a police commissioner in the world of "General Hospital."

"I love the fact that she's a police commissioner, and she stands for justice," she said. "I think that's cool."

Despite having more than 1000 episodes under her belt, Hughes has not been on "General Hospital" for all 40 years since first appearing. In fact, it was the return of executive producer Frank Valentini that brought her back.

"He asked me, and I just couldn't wait," Hughes said. "I couldn't wait to get back."

The 62-season soap opera has had many guest stars over the years, and Hughes knows exactly who she wants to join that list, quickly answering "Tom Cruise."

Ultimately, though, she truly loves the people she stars with in each and every episode of "General Hospital," from 40 years ago to today.

"We're all really good friends," Hughes said. "The entire cast supports each other. We go to each other's dressing rooms and chat, and we know so much about each other."

Don't miss "General Hospital" episodes every weekday on ABC.