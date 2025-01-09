Police in Sussex County, Del. warn about Perdue plant hazmat incident

GEORGETOWN, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in Georgetown, Delaware, have told residents living within a half-mile radius of the Perdue plant to shelter in place on Wednesday night due to a hazmat incident.

An alert for a "hazardous materials incident" went out just before 7 p.m. at the plant located on Savanna Road in Sussex County.

Georgetown Mayor Bill West told WMDT that the incident stemmed from two chemicals being mixed together at the facility.

"We've had somebody mix two chemicals together at the Perdue plant that has put off a smell," Mayor West explained. "We've got a chemist in route to tell us what they are and if there's anything we need to do."

No injuries have been reported.

Further details have not been released.