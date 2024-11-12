'Get cameras': Bucks County residents warned after series of package thefts

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County are urging residents to get Ring cameras after multiple package thefts were reported around Lower Makefield Township.

"We looked at the Ring camera and found earlier in the day, I was a couple of rooms away, Amazon comes and delivers a package. About 20 minutes later, someone pulls up in a car and drives away before we realize it," explainedBrian Harris of Lower Makefield Township.

Ring video captured a man leisurely walking up to the front door of Harris' home.

The video then shows the suspect stealing a package in broad daylight, before driving off in a black car.

"The guy did a pretty good job at ducking his head away, so it's relatively blurry," Harris recalled.

Police in Lower Makefield Township said they know of at least six other package thefts, but there could be more.

"They go around looking for peoples' packages on their porches and then they scoop them right up. But, the police are aware where to look. If they see packages on the porch they'll go up and knock," explained ChiefKenneth Coluzzi with LowerMakefield Township police.

According to police, people along the 700 block of Stewarts Way and the 1500 block of Candace Lane have reported packages being stolen.

Some packages weren't so valuable, residents told Action News.

"I knew exactly someone had to have stolen it, I had the picture from my door that someone delivered it," saidPatty Eckert of Lower Makefield.

Other packages, however, had expensive items in them, such as iPhones.

"Within a couple of hours, the phone was gone. The package was delivered behind the flower bed, so it was quite hidden," shared one neighbor.

Police are encouraging homeowners who don't have cameras to get them.

"I don't know really what to say as far as what to tell people, other than to get cameras. It's really, really important," notedColuzzi.

Some neighbors said this was the first time they fell victim to porch pirates. Now, they'll be installing cameras.

"Oh yeah, we're definitely gonna get a Ring camera, probably a bunch of them in different places," saidEckert.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact the police.