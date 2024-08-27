Get a Gato is a full service coffee shop & cat lounge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get a Gato is a traditional coffee shop in the front, a cat-themed retail space in the middle and a non-profit cat lounge in the back.

All of the cats come from Fishtails, a foster-based rescue in Fishtown.

Jackie Starker, who also owns the nearby Amelie's Bark shop, opened Get a Gato this spring.

She was inspired by a trip to Japan where full-service cat cafes are all the rage.

She wanted to combine the atmosphere of the Japanese cat cafes with the aspects of a pet shelter.

Jackie's father came up with the name. He also makes the tie dye t-shirts for sale.

Her mother hand-crochets cat toys and one of the shop's baristas makes earrings that also for sale.

Along with coffee, there are specialty drinks.

The food menu honors Jackie's Colombian grandmother. There are sweet and savory pastries from local Colombian and Brazilian bakers and Puerto Rican pastelillos from Amy's.

Jackie tapped into her industrial design degree, adding cat-themed details throughout the space.

The Colombian flag appears in a gradient around the cafe counter.

And while you can come with the intent to adopt, many people just want to spend a few hours with felines.

And if you take a seat at the uber popular cat window, you can spend the day watching cats at play.

Get a Gato offers cat yoga at the cafe.

There's cat trivia night and date night, which includes a romantic table set for two and a curated playlist or a movie.

All of the proceeds go to care for the cats.

Amelie's Bark Shop | Facebook | Instagram

1600 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

Fishtails Animal Rescue | Facebook | Instagram

233 E. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125