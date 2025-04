Man threatened family with gun, barricaded self in Doylestown home: Police

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police have identified the man accused of threatening his family with a gun and then barricading himself inside his home.

Andrew Webster, 56, is being held at the Bucks County prison.

Officers were called to Broadale Drive in Doylestown on Sunday afternoon.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding neighborhood as they called SWAT in to assist.

Webster was taken into custody about an hour later.

No one was hurt.