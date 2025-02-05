Get to know Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, his family ahead of Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during a press conference at Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of the Super Bowl 59 NFL football game, Feb. 3, 2025 in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS -- As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX Sunday, all eyes are on star quarterback Jalen Hurts as he returns for a second time to football's biggest stage.

Get to know the star quarterback and his family.

Bryonna "Bry" Burrows, Jalen's fiancée

Hurts, 26, announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Burrows in September 2024. The couple shared engagement photos with Essence and Hurts previously told the magazine he knew Burrows, whom he met while he was a student at the University of Alabama, was "the one" for him.

"I knew a long time ago," he said in a 2023 interview. "To this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."

Averion Hurts, Sr. and Pamela Hurts, Jalen's parents

Hurts gives a lot of credit for his success over the years to his parents, Averion Hurts, Sr. and Pamela Hurts.

"I have a foundation kind of set for myself, but my parents did that for me," he said in 2023, in a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVII. "I think being a coach's kid, they created habits for me to see things a certain way, have the wisdom that I have, and I give all the credit to them."

Hurts got his start in football in part through his dad Averion Hurts, Sr., who coached him while he was a student at Channelview High School in Channelview, Texas.

In an interview with "Good Morning Football," the elder Hurts said it has been a "blessing" to watch his son develop a passion for football.

"It's humbling as a parent, as a coach, but it's a great opportunity for him and his teammates," he said.

Averion Hurts, Jr., Jalen's older brother

Hurts' older brother, Averion Hurts, Jr. also played football and was a quarterback for Texas Southern University's Tigers in Houston, Texas. He is now a coach at Baytown High School in Texas.

Kynnedy Hurts, Jalen's younger sister

Hurts also has a younger sibling, his sister Kynnedy. Like her brothers, Kynnedy Hurts is an athlete and played volleyball for Channelview High School.