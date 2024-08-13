Geyser douses house after 30-inch water main break in New Jersey

EDISON, NEW JERSEY -- A geyser doused a house with water after a water main break in Edison, New Jersey.

It happened on Woodbrook Drive on Monday afternoon.

It forced two homes to be evacuated as the water doused a house at a high rate of speed.

Mayor Sam Joshi said that contractors were doing work in the area and hit the main causing the 30-inch main break.

Joshi told WABC-TV the impacted line is a different distribution line than the residential line that runs through the neighborhood, which means other residents won't be impacted.

Middlesex Water Company said it is reviewing the matter and was not the company doing the work at the time of the incident.

The water company said the party that damaged the main was not working for them either.

Middlesex Water Company said crews have been focused on isolating the main and will work through the night to complete repairs.