Giant 'Go Birds' donut among Eagles-themed treats at Montgomery County bake shop

COLMAR, Pa. (WPVI) -- From decorations to desserts, people all across the Philadelphia region are getting ready to see the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Action News visited the Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar, Montgomery County, to check out some of the offerings there.

Among the items for sale: A giant donut with 'Go Birds' emblazoned on the icing.

Corey Davis has a look at more of the delicious Birds options they are offering.