Girl, 15, in critical condition after falling out of 5th-story window of Philadelphia school

Chopper 6 was over Dobbins Technical High School in North Philadelphia after a girl fell from a fifth-story window.

Chopper 6 was over Dobbins Technical High School in North Philadelphia after a girl fell from a fifth-story window.

Chopper 6 was over Dobbins Technical High School in North Philadelphia after a girl fell from a fifth-story window.

Chopper 6 was over Dobbins Technical High School in North Philadelphia after a girl fell from a fifth-story window.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after she fell from a school's fifth-story window in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 12 p.m. Tuesday at Dobbins Technical High School located in the 2100 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Police have not said how the girl fell from the window.

She is in critical condition at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Action News has reached out to the School District of Philadelphia for comment.