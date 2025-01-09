Girls High alumni to launch 'Girls With Goals' youth program to support academic, personal growth

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local organization is looking to set the standard for young women in Philadelphia.

The youth program is called "Girls with Goals" and looks to launch this spring at Philadelphia High School for Girls.

If you know anything about Girls High, then you know it's like a sisterhood or sorority where young girls are empowered to lead and play integral roles in their community.

To strengthen that mission, two Girls High alumni have created this afterschool program that not only supports the students' academic growth but enriches their personal growth.

Crystal Bailey is the founder of Girls with Goals and a longtime educator who says many schools in Philadelphia are lacking this kind of programming.

The program will serve 100 girls in grades 9 through 12, twice a week. The students will have some core and elective classes, in addition to mandatory therapy and etiquette classes. The girls will also learn trauma and coping mechanisms, which is very much needed right now.

"I think a lot of the violence is cooped by not understanding their day-to-day trauma and as a result they don't know how to cope and function daily and their outpour turning into violence and we're seeing more of an increase in it with the young ladies as well," said Bailey.

Girls High alum Dana Jones says a program like this could have changed the trajectory of her life. Now, as a mother and mentor for young girls, she hopes to serve as a role model.

"We need these young girls to feel loved, to feel important and to have the knowledge and information and life skills to survive," said Jones.

The leaders of Girls with Goals are hoping to raise enough money by March to, not only cover program materials but also travel expenses, to take the students on educational trips that won't come at their parents' expense.

For more information on how to get involved, or help meet their fundraising goal, go to crystalbaileyofficial.com