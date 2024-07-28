The Gloucester County 4-H Fair spotlights hard work from local youth

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The South Jersey community gathered for the Gloucester County 4-H Fair.

The event gathered community members to celebrate the hard work of children involved in the 4-H Youth Development program.

"Our fair celebrates all the hard work and achievements that our 4-H members have done with their projects throughout the year. We like to get them all together at the end of the year...and we celebrate all their hard work and accomplishments," said Senior Program Coordinator of the Gloucester County 4-H Program, Brittany Rigg.

Through these programs is where kids and young adults can learn life skills such as animal care, cooking, and more.

"I joined 4-H when I was in kindergarten...I just want to really highlight the special moments that this program offers us and the friends that I've made along the way that I would not have met if it weren't for 4-H," said Gloucester County 4-H Fair Ambassador, Evelyn Bowe.

