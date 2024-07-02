Police officer charged for hit-and-run of bicyclist in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police officer has been charged with a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist in critical condition, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.
Christopher Bucceroni, 28, a resident of West Deptford and an officer with the Gloucester Twp. Police Department, turned himself in to authorities the day after the June 20 crash.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Erial Road and Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Twp.
Investigators say an SUV hit a bicyclist there and the driver failed to stop. The bicyclist, an 18-year-old man from Gloucester Twp., remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins said in a statement that Bucceroni was off-duty at the time and was driving his privately owned vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Rav 4.
Bucceroni has been suspended without pay with intent to dismiss, Harkins said. A Facebook post from the department showed him being sworn-in back in June 2015.
He was charged with third-degree Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.
Prosecutors say the investigation is active and ongoing.