Police officer charged for hit-and-run of bicyclist in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police officer has been charged with a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist in critical condition, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Christopher Bucceroni, 28, a resident of West Deptford and an officer with the Gloucester Twp. Police Department, turned himself in to authorities the day after the June 20 crash.

Christopher Bucceroni in 2015

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Erial Road and Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Twp.

Investigators say an SUV hit a bicyclist there and the driver failed to stop. The bicyclist, an 18-year-old man from Gloucester Twp., remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins said in a statement that Bucceroni was off-duty at the time and was driving his privately owned vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Rav 4.

Bucceroni has been suspended without pay with intent to dismiss, Harkins said. A Facebook post from the department showed him being sworn-in back in June 2015.

He was charged with third-degree Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Prosecutors say the investigation is active and ongoing.