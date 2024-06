SUV sought after hit-and-run crash in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

SUV sought after hit-and-run crash in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

SUV sought after hit-and-run crash in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

SUV sought after hit-and-run crash in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

SUV sought after hit-and-run crash in Gloucester Twp., New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A person was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Gloucester Township, Camden County early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Erial Road near Blackwood Clementon Road.

Police believe the driver of a dark-colored SUV, possibly with a ride-share light in the front window, is responsible.

Authorities released video and images of the vehicle believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.