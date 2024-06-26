'GMA' 2024 Summer Concert Series lineup: Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Green Day and more

NEW YORK -- Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Green Day and Nicky Jam are among the chart-topping artists performing live in Central Park for the 2024 "GMA" Summer Concert Series.

This year's lineup, brought to you by "GMA" sponsor Wayfair, features the hottest names in music who will deliver live performances from New York City's Central Park or the "GMA" studio in the heart of Times Square.

G-Eazy, Sofi Tukker, Megan Moroney and Old Dominion are among the artists who will be performing live from Times Square.

"GMA" invites guests to attend the live broadcast from Central Park as part of the live audience; however, performances taking place in Times Square studios will not have live audiences. Please make sure to RSVP to join the audience in Central Park.

Request tickets for "GMA" performance starting at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26. Check back for more information.

Stay tuned for updates, and check out the 2024 schedule below:

Kane Brown: July 19

Tickets for Kane Brown in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26. Check back for more information.

Green Day: July 26

Tickets for Green Day in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26. Check back for more information.

Carrie Underwood: August 2

Tickets for Carrie Underwood in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26. Check back for more information.

Carrie Underwood performs at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nicky Jam: August 9

Tickets for Nicky Jam in Central Park will be available at noon ET on Wednesday, June 26. Check back for more information.

G-Eazy: August 16

G-Eazy will perform live in our Times Square Studio.

SOFI TUKKER: August 23

Sofi Tukker will bring the party to perform live in our Times Square Studio.

Megan Moroney: August 30

Megan Moroney performs live in our Times Square Studio.

Old Dominion: September 6

Old Dominion closes out the Summer Concert Series by performing live in Times Square.