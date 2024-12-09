Golden Globes 2025: See the full list of nominees

The nominees for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be revealed Monday morning.

Actors Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut will unveil the 2025 slate of nominees during the announcement, which will be available to stream live on CBS News' YouTube channel starting at 8:15 a.m. ET/5:15 a.m PT. More nominees will be revealed on "CBS Mornings" on CBS beginning live at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

Nikki Glaser will host the ceremony. Hollywood veteran Viola Davis and three-time Golden Globe winner Ted Danson will be the recipients of Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place on January 5 and air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S

Nominations will be announced in the following categories:

TELEVISION

Best performance by a male actor in a television series - musical or comedy

Best performance by a female actor in a television series - musical or

Best performance by a male actor in a television series - drama comedy

Best performance by a female actor in a television series - drama

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Best television series - drama

Best television series - musical or comedy

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

FILM

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Best motion picture - drama

Best motion picture - non-english language

Best screenplay - motion picture

Best original song - motion picture

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture - drama

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture - drama

Best director - motion picture

Best original score - motion picture cinematic and box office achievement

Best motion picture - animated

